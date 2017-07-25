Low Temperature Coating Market to Reach $5.13 Billion by 2021 - Increase in Energy Savings Due to Reduction in Cure Temperatures

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global low temperature coating market is projected to reach USD 5.13 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2016 to 2021.



Increased demand for powder-based low temperature coating and increase in energy savings due to reduction in cure temperatures act as key driving factors influencing the growth of the global low temperature coating market. However, low temperature coating is not suitable for thin film applications and this might act as a restraint to the growth of the market.



The industrial segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing end-use industry segment in the global low temperature coating market during the forecast period, in terms of value. Applications of low temperature coating in the industrial segment include soccer goals, basketball backstops, lockers, camping equipment, golf clubs and golf carts, ski poles, and exercise equipment. Households also use low temperature coating in electronic components, bathroom scales, mailboxes, satellite dishes, toolboxes, and fire extinguishers that benefit from a low cure powder finish. A wide range of industrial applications of low temperature coating in various metal components in many industries, such as steel, zinc, brass, and aluminum is the major factor contributing to the growth of the industrial segment in this market.



Based on the type of coating, the powder-based segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021. Restrictions imposed by organizations such as REACH, Green Seal, SED, and BPD have placed restrictions on the use of coatings emitting VOCs and Hazardous Air Pollutants (HAPs) in various developed economies of the world such as the U.S., Germany, France, Italy, and the U.K. This move has triggered the high growth for powder-based low temperature coating. In addition, various characteristics of powder-based low temperature coating increase the durability of coatings.

Companies Mentioned



Axalta Coating Systems

Bowers Industrial

E.I. Dupont De Nemours And Company

Forrest Technical Coatings

Platinum Phase Snd Bhd

Ppg Industries Inc.

Specialty Polymer Coatings Inc.

The Valspar Corporation

Tulip Paints

Vitracoat America Inc.



