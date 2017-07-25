

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - At an Investor conference, Citigroup Inc. (C) said it targets total capital return $60 plus billion through 2020. It expects CCAR capital return of $20 plus billion in 2018 and 2019. It expects CET1 capital ratio of 11.5 percent by year-end 2019.



The company expects to generate $2.5 billion of annual efficiency savings by 2020 for reinvestment in franchise????. It targets return on assets 90 bps - 110 bps by 2020.



It expects to increase annual investment spend by about $1.5 billion by 2020. It expects to report $20 billion in net income by 2020.



