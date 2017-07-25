Stock.Report: Four Gold Stocks In Spotlight Ahead Of Fed Meeting

CORAL GABLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / The US Federal Reserve is set to begin its 2-day meeting, starting later today. Ahead of this, the U.S. dollar has continued to dwindle while the Euro and gold have both traded higher Tuesday's morning session on July 25, 2017.

"We do not think there will be major changes to the Federal Reserve's statement, although it is likely the probability is skewed towards a slightly more dovish tone given inflation has now been weaker than expected for four consecutive months," says Mikael Olai Milhoj, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank.

Kesselrun Resources (KSSRF) shares traded higher at the open on Tuesday. The Canadian-based company saw its third consecutive day of increased trading activity. The company has 2, one hundred percent owned projects: the Huronian Gold Project, which consists of 154 unpatented mining claims and four patented mining claims, and its Bluffpoint Gold Project. Kesselrun's Bluffpoint Gold Project is located approximately 50 km northeast of, and on the same structural trend as, New Gold's Rainy River mine. A full report on KSSRF can be found here.

Pershing Gold Corporation (PGLC) shares continued to trade higher on Tuesday. Since July 13, this gold stock has been in an uptrend and has moved from lows of $2.71 to highs on July 25 of $3.07 during morning trading. In a recent interview, Pershing CEO, Stephen Alfers commented on the company's Relief Canyon project, "The fact that we have a nice healthy M+I resource that backs up the reserve indicates there's some low-hanging fruit for significant growth as we continue to convert resources to reserves," he said. "Relief Canyon has received all the permits we need to start this mine. We're planning to submit permits for still another major expansion of the project, and we'll do that fairly soon."

Richmont Mines (RIC) has held a sideways trend for the last 5 trading days. Overall, shares are trading more than 20% higher than they were earlier in the month. Last Monday, July 17th the company announced the release of its second quarter 2017 financial results would be coming at the beginning of August on the 3rd along with a corporate conference call to follow. Right now Richmont produces gold from the Island Gold Mine in Ontario, and the Beaufor Mine in Quebec.

Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM) has traded higher by 7% compared to Monday's closing price. The gold miner beat street estimates for its second quarter earnings. Newmont produced 1.4 million ounces of gold, up 13 percent from the prior year quarter, in-line with guidance, reduced net debt to $1.5 billion, and generated $698 million in adjusted EBITDA2, up 16 percent from the prior year quarter.

About Stock.Report

Stock.Report is owned by MAD Media Publishing LLC., a Nevada corporation. ("SR") produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and micro-cap stocks. SR has not been compensated: an affiliate company of SR has been compensated $60,000 by a non-affiliate third party for a period beginning July 24, 2017 and ending August 24, 2017 to publicly disseminate information about Kesselrun Resources (KSSRF). We own zero shares.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither SR nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://www.stock.report/.

NO WARRANTY

SR, the Author and the Reviewer (collectively referred to as the "Publishers") are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted by the Publishers whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. The Publishers expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, the Publishers do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

Contact:

Info@Stock.Report

SOURCE: Stock.Report