IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- In today's fast track business and global environment, emphasis is placed on how to increase project production efficiency with limited available resources. The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) announced today a new four-course Applied Project Management Certificate Program offered in on-campus, online, on-site, and compressed formats. The Applied Project Management Certificate Program covers A Guide to the Project Management Body of Knowledge (PMBOK® Guide), which serves as the fundamental knowledge base for project management. The certificate program will feature four required courses geared for individuals in any discipline who work on projects in either the public or private sector, or who are preparing to pursue career opportunities in the area of project management. The courses are offered in close succession so participants have the opportunity to earn their certificate in under six months.

"With much of the available talent reaching retirement age, those seeking to start a career in project management have a great outlook. According to the Project Management Institute, by 2027 employers will need 87.7 million individuals working in project management oriented roles," said Stephane Muller, UC Irvine Division of Continuing Education director of Business Programs. "This new, streamlined certificate was developed based on feedback from project management industry veterans and our expert advisory team -- resulting in this program being one of the first in the nation to offer a curriculum structured and taught by order of Project Management Process Groups, rather than Knowledge Areas. By offering all four courses back to back, eager participants have the ability to study the curriculum and be ready to sit for the Project Management Professional® Exam in two quarters."

Applied Project Management Certificate Program participants will learn effective project management tools and techniques to initiate, plan, execute, monitor, control and close a project. Participants will earn continuing education credits for professional certifications (PMI® REP number 1043) and will satisfy the education requirements to sit for the Project Management Professional® Exam (PMP® certification).

The four required courses offered include:

"Project Launch" - Participants will learn to justify and select projects and how stakeholders influence projects, develop requirements necessary to define project scope and create a list of tasks necessary to accomplish the scope, create effective communication plans and assign responsibilities.

"Project Planning" - This course will take participants through critical project planning basics so they can begin to think about project schedules, estimate how long the work will take, arrange the project work in the required sequence and develop an understanding of what it is meant when someone refers to the critical path.

"Project Execution" - Participants will develop a fundamental project management discipline for continuously identifying risks and resulting changes to keep projects on course, leverage project plans to develop effective project reporting and manage the projects using Earned Value Management and Trend analysis.

"Project Practicum with Multiple Projects" - This advanced hands-on course builds on the project managers' previously acquired knowledge and skills in the areas of scope, time, cost, risk, human resources, leadership, and teambuilding through team-based learning exercises. And puts into practice the project process groups and knowledge areas that are outline in the Project Management Body of Knowledge Guide (PMBOK® Guide).

For more information about the Applied Project Management Certificate Program or to register for the courses, please visit here or call Vonessa Low at (949) 824-7774.

About UCI Division of Continuing Education: The University of California, Irvine Division of Continuing Education (DCE) provides lifelong learning opportunities to thousands of students worldwide each year -- fulfilling the school's 60-year curriculum platform to connect degree programs to the world of work and achievement after graduation. The Division offers a broad range of certificate programs, specialized studies, and sequential courses to local, regional and global markets through online, on-campus and on-site delivery. A leader in the open education movement, the Division offers free Massive Online Open Courses (MOOCs) and content through the UCI Open initiative. For more information about UCI Division of Continuing Education, visit here.

About the University of California, Irvine: Founded in 1965, UCI is the youngest member of the prestigious Association of American Universities. The campus has produced three Nobel laureates and is known for its academic achievement, premier research, innovation and anteater mascot. Led by Chancellor Howard Gillman, UCI has more than 28,000 students and offers 192 degree programs. Located in one of the world's safest and most economically vibrant communities, it's Orange County's second-largest employer, contributing $4.8 billion annually to the local economy.

CONTACT:

Vivian Slater

(714) 573-0899 x 235

Email Contact



