UPCOMING DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation ("Booz Allen" or the "Company") (NYSE: BAH). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired Booz Allen shares from May 19, 2016 through June 15, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the August 18, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

According to the Complaint, throughout the Class Period, Booz Allen made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company engaged in improper accounting practices in its contracts with the U.S. government; that its revenues derived from services provided to the U.S. government were inflated and unsustainable; that the discovery of such conduct would subject the Company to heightened regulatory scrutiny, potential criminal sanctions, and endanger its business relationship with the U.S. government; and that as a result of the above, Booz Allen's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On June 15, 2017, Booz Allen revealed that on June 7, 2017, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., "was informed that the U.S. Department of Justice is conducting a civil and criminal investigation relating to certain elements of the Company's cost accounting and indirect cost charging practices with the U.S. government." When this news was announced, shares of Booz Allen dropped in value materially, which caused investors harm according to the Complaint.

