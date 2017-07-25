A total of 27 carports at India's Cochin International Airport, the first airport in the world to run completely on solar power, are now up and running.

Introduced as India's largest solar carport, a 2.67 MW project at Cochin International Airport in the Indian state of Kerala has been successfully connected to the grid by Tata Power Solar, the solar power arm of the Indian industrial conglomerate Tata.

The new installation, which features 8,472 solar panels spreading over 20289.9 square meters, is expected to offset 1,868 tons of CO2 annually.

"The project ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...