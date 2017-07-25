sprite-preloader
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire
London, July 25

FirstGroup plc

25 July 2017

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that, as per his standing instruction to allocate part of his monthly salary to acquire shares in the Company, Tim O'Toole, Chief Executive, has today purchased 7,221 shares at a price of £ £1.1525 per share.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Enquiries

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant

020 7725 2731

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Tim O'Toole
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Executive Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Share purchase
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£ 1.15257,221
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

7,221

£8,322.20
e)Date of the transaction25/07/2017
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

