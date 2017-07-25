TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- To help the thousands of British Columbia (BC) residents affected by the wildfires, Green Shield Canada (GSC) has donated $35,000 to the Canadian Red Cross BC Fires relief efforts. In addition, GSC, one of Canada's largest administrators of health benefits, is making sure that impacted plan members get the medications they need by allowing BC pharmacies to refill prescriptions sooner than usual as many people have lost their medications or cannot access them due to the fires and evacuations.

GSC's donation will help the Canadian Red Cross provide immediate relief including cots, blankets, and family reunification as well as financial assistance so individuals and families can get food, clothing, shelter, and anything else that can help them recover from this tragedy. "At GSC, our mission is focused on social responsibility so we have an Emergency Relief Fund that enables us to respond quickly to help those most in need," said Steve Bradie, president and CEO of GSC. "In addition to immediate needs like food and shelter, GSC's donation will also help the Canadian Red Cross reunite families separated by the disaster. In the bigger picture, it will also help with long-term recovery and ongoing emergency preparedness efforts."

To provide even more support, the GSC Employee Matching Program means that GSC is matching all donations to the Canadian Red Cross BC Fires relief efforts made by GSC staff members. As Steve Bradie explains, "We hope that our matching efforts will not only encourage GSC staff members to make donations, but also motivate others outside of GSC to do their part by making donations or setting up matching programs."

About Green Shield Canada

As Canada's only national not-for-profit health and dental benefits specialist, GSC offers group and individual health and dental benefits programs and administration services. But its reason for being is the enhancement of the common good. GSC seeks out innovative ways to improve access to better health for Canadians. From coast-to-coast, its service delivery includes drug, dental, extended health care, vision, hospital and travel benefits for groups, as well as programs with a focus on individuals. Supported by unique claim management strategies, advanced technology and exceptional customer service, GSC creates customized programs for over two million plan participants nation-wide. greenshield.ca

