HORSHAM, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- Human Resource Executive® magazine, the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR, today announced an unrivalled roster of speakers and sessions for the 20th Annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition®, taking place Tuesday, October 10 through Friday, October 13, 2017 at The Venetian® Las Vegas.

For the past two decades, the HR Technology Conference has been the world's leading HR technology event and the fastest-growing trade show in any category. For the event's 20th anniversary, conference organizers are pulling out all the stops by bringing together the most innovative organizations and HR business leaders impacting the industry.

"Since its inception, the HR Technology Conference & Exposition has provided forward-thinking HR technology and business leaders with direct access to the knowledge, tools and innovations they need to succeed," said conference co-chair Steve Boese. "That's what makes the HR Tech Conference the most anticipated industry event of the year for 20 years and counting. To celebrate this impressive milestone, we are going all out to take the conference to the next level."

The 2017 agenda includes opening and closing keynotes from Laszlo Bock, a New York Times best-selling author and former Senior Vice President of People Operations at Google, and Josh Bersin, Principal at Bersin by Deloitte and Deloitte Consulting, LLP, respectively, in addition to 70+ sessions spread across 12 tracks. Covering all facets of HR, from modern approaches to talent management, employee engagement and recruiting to the latest in people analytics, attendees will have the opportunity to learn from the foremost experts in the industry. Highlights include:

If We Build It, They Will Come: Building the Perfect TA Tech Stack: Tim Sackett, President of HRU Technical Services, will facilitate an open discussion with three in-the-trenches talent acquisition leaders about the exact design and technology that organizations of all sizes are using to hire faster and better.

Beyond the Stub: The Evolution of the Payroll Marketplace: Mollie Lombardi, Co-Founder & CEO of Aptitude Research Partners, will give a deep understanding of the evolution of modern payroll technology, how to find the right solution for an organization and where technology is taking payroll in the not-too-distant future.

Research Report: Measuring the Economic Impact of People Analytics: People analytics is a hot trend in HR, but is it a good one? Lexy Martin, a 40-year HR veteran and former lead author of the Sierra-Cedar HR Systems Survey, will present findings of a yearlong study with a panel of Fortune 1000 people analytics leaders.

Leveraging the Freelance Marketplace to Harness a Global Talent Pool: Sixty-six percent of multinational companies expect talent shortages to affect their bottom line in the next five years. Upwork Senior Vice President Eric Gilpin, and Procter & Gamble Vice President of HR Rich Postler, will team up to discuss how HR leaders are using online staffing and freelancer management platforms to fill the gap, and why a 180-year-old company is embracing on-demand talent innovation as a core part of its sourcing strategy.

Microsoft's Extreme Recruiting Makeover: Microsoft is recognized around the globe for its innovation and progressive corporate culture that empowers employees to unlock their full potential. But by 2014 the global giant had outgrown its homegrown HR practices. Learn how the iconic brand took a unique engineering approach to evaluate its HR practices, find the right tech providers and map out a plan for its future vision.

The HR Technology Conference also hosts the world's largest expo of HR technology products and services, offering attendees with the unique opportunity to appraise and interact with the latest solutions from leading vendors.

Registration is now open for the 20th Annual HR Technology Conference & Exposition®. Additional information, including Super Saver registration details, is available at www.HRTechConference.com or by calling toll-free 1-800-727-1227.

About Human Resource Executive®

Human Resource Executive® magazine was established in 1987 and continues today as the premier publication focused on strategic issues in HR. Written primarily for vice presidents and directors of human resources, the magazine provides these key decision-makers with news, profiles of HR visionaries and success stories of human resource innovators. Stories cover all areas of human resource management, including talent management, benefits, healthcare training and development, HR information systems, relocation, retirement planning, and employment law. For more information, visit www.hreonline.com.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference is the world's leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends -- Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Big Data and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 70 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech never sells speaking slots, resulting in a high-caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways. HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Pre-Conference Event, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, the HR Tech Conference hosts the world's largest Expo of HR technology products and services -- a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners.