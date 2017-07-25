Global sales down 26% in 1H 2017, including 12% growth in the Americas clinical business reflecting increased pay-per-use sales

Mauna Kea Technologies (Paris:MKEA) (OTCQX:MKEAY) (Euronext: MKEA, OTCQX: MKEAY) inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary confocal laser endomicroscopy platform, today announced its sales for the half-year ended June 30, 2017. The Company will host a conference call today to review the sales results (see call information below).

Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies declared, "Total sales in the first half of 2017 declined 26%, while Americas clinical sales increased 12% in the same period. Both of these results reflect our strategic focus on transitioning to a Cellvizio pay-per-use business model in the U.S. We continue to believe this new model represents a significant opportunity to accelerate Cellvizio adoption and build long-term recurring revenue for consumable probes. While our progress in the second quarter was below our expectations due to slower deal-closings and delays in expanding the U.S. sales team, we exited the second quarter with a large pipeline of consignment opportunities we hope to convert in the second half of 2017. We continued to reduce marketing expenditures and evaluate channel strategies outside the U.S., which contributed to sales decrease in these regions. Finally, while we remain confident regarding our commercial partnership with Cook Medical, delays in the timing of Cook's commercial launch in urology impacted our sales for the first half."

First Half 2017 Sales

(in thousands) IFRS 2017 2016 Change 1st Quarter 1,599 1,954 (18%) 2nd Quarter 1,686 2,511 (33%) q/q growth 5% 29% Total 1H Sales 3,285 4,465 (26%)

First Half 2017 Sales by Category

(in thousands) IFRS 1H 2017

(June 30, 2017) 1H 2016

(June 30, 2016) Change Systems 1,522 2,294 (34%) Consumables 1,098 1,464 (25%) Services 664 708 (6%) Total Sales 3,285 4,465 (26%)

In the first half of 2017, the Company sold 14 Cellvizio systems and secured contracts for 8 new systems under consignment in the U.S., compared to 26 systems sold and 6 consignment systems shipped in the first half of 2016. Shipped consumable probes unit volume amounted to 254 units, compared to 414 probes sold in the first half of 2016. The number of probe reorders (probes sold to existing customers or pay-per-use customers) was 222 in the first half of 2017, compared to 306 in the first half of 2016, reflecting increasing volumes in the U.S. (+14%) and significantly lower volumes in other markets (-53%).

First Half 2017 Sales by Geography with split by activity (Clinical Pre-clinical)

(in thousands) IFRS 1H 2017

(June 30, 2017) 1H 2016

(June 30, 2016) Change Americas 1,558 1,760 (11%) Clinical 1,565 1,392 12% Pre-clinical (6) 368 (102%) Asia-Pacific 677 1,482 (54%) Clinical 433 1,049 (59%) Pre-clinical 244 434 (44%) EMEA 1,049 1,224 (14%) Clinical 638 1,163 (45%) Pre-clinical 411 60 583% Total Clinical Sales 2,636 3,604 (27%) Total Pre-clinical Sales 649 861 (25%) Total Sales 3,285 4,465 (26%)

Clinical sales

The main focus of the Company is implementing its new pay-per-use business model for Cellvizio's core GI applications in the U.S., which represents a significant market opportunity and is supported by positive reimbursement coverage (cf. press release dated 4 November 2016). As a result, clinical sales in the Americas region increased 12% in the first half of 2017, driven by continuing positive momentum in the U.S., partially offset by the impact of the Company's transition to a consignment model in this market and by a slower pace of sales reps recruitment.

Clinical sales decreased 59% in the Asia-Pacific region and 44% in the EMEA as the company continued to focus its resources on the growth of its core clinical business in the U.S.

Pre-clinical sales

Pre-clinical sales are by nature less recurring compared to clinical ones. Therefore comparison from one period to the other one is difficult. Pre-clinical sales declined 25% in the first half of 2017, with growth in the EMEA region offset by declines in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions, reflecting the inherent lumpiness in this business and the Company's focus on its clinical business.

1H 2017 Quarterly data

2017 quarterly sales by Geography with Split by activity Clinical Pre-clinical sales

(in thousands) IFRS 30 June 2017 30 June 2016 Q1 Q2 H1 Q1 Q2 H1 Americas 850 708 1,558 809 951 1,760 Clinical 871 693 1,565 610 782 1,392 Pre-clinical (21) 15 (6) 199 169 368 Asia-Pacific 202 476 677 668 814 1,482 Clinical 171 262 433 424 625 1,049 Pre-clinical 31 213 244 244 190 434 EMEA 547 502 1,049 477 746 1,224 Clinical 219 419 638 445 719 1,163 Pre-clinical 328 83 411 33 28 60 Total Clinical Sales 1,261 1,375 2,636 1,479 2,125 3,604 Total Pre-clinical Sales 338 311 649 476 385 861 Total Sales 1,599 1,686 3,285 1,954 2,511 4,465 Systems 685 838 1,522 920 1 374 2,294 Consumables 535 564 1,098 681 783 1,464 Services 380 284 664 353 354 708 Total Sales 1,599 1,686 3,285 1,954 2,511 4,465

2017 units quarterly sales per type

Units 30 June 2017 30 June 2016 Q1 Q2 H1 Q1 Q2 H1 New systems straight sales (per unit) 6 8 14 9 17 26 New consignments placed 6 2 8 1 5 6 Probes 125 129 254 197 217 414 o/w reorders or pay-per-use 115 107 222 167 139 306

