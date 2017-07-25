Global Coronary Guidewires Market 2017-2021 - Rise in Demand for Soft Tapered and Non-Tapered Guidewires

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Coronary Guidewires Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global coronary guidewires market to grow at a CAGR of 5.18% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global coronary guidewires market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from sales of coronary guidewires during cardiovascular intervention procedures. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is rise in use of nitinol in coronary guidewires. Since 1980, nitinol utilization has been increased tremendously in medical devices and has become one of the materials of choice for engineers and designers. It is widely used from surgical devices to endoluminal stents and many other prostheses.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing incidence of cardiac disorders and rise in geriatric population. An increase in unhealthy diets and physical inactivity will result in high blood pressure, blood glucose, and lipids leading to hypertension, obesity, abnormal cholesterol, and diabetic problems. These factors lead to cardiac disorders among the population, especially in the people aged 60 years and above. In recent years, the incidence and prevalence of CVDs such as strokes, myocardial infarction, and CADs have increased.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is pricing pressure coupled with paucity of product differentiation. Vendors find it difficult to remain competitive in the market, because of the lack of significant differentiation in the range of products. Since most features and functionalities of products are similar in nature, and most of the end-users tend to make selections based on their familiarity with a specific brand name. Thus, it is critical for manufacturers to develop a technologically advanced product line for future growth. Vendors who are launching new devices with only marginal benefits over existing products may not generate significant profit.



Key vendors



Abbott Vascular

Boston Scientific

Cordis

Medtronic

Terumo Medical

Other prominent vendors



AMG International

ASAHI INTECC

B. Braun Melsungen

BrosMed Medical

Comed BV

EPflex Feinwerktechnik

GaltNeedleTech

Lepu Medical

Merit Medical Systems

optimed Medizinische Instrumente

RONTIS

SP Medical

Teleflex



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by core material



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



