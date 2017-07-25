

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortune magazine recently released the 2017 Fortune 500 List, ranking America's largest corporations by 2016 revenues.



20 companies have made their maiden entry to the elite class of US corporates this year. Only one of them finds a place in the top 100, and another one in top 200. While five companies are ranked between 300 and 400, the rest are in the bottom of the list.



The companies come from widely disparate backgrounds and took many different paths to arrive to the list. Recent splits or spinoffs proved lucky for six of them, while three century-old companies could only now make it to the big leagues.



Let's have a look at the 20 debutants and the winning formulas that helped them find a place in the Fortune 500 for the first time.



