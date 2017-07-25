FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Result of AGM

FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. ("the Company")

The Company announces that at the Annual General Meeting held today at Griffin Brewery, Chiswick Lane South, London W4 2QB all resolutions proposed were passed including the Directors' remuneration report, reappointment of directors, authority to allot unissued share capital, disapplication of pre-emption rights, the renewal of the authority to buy back 'A' ordinary shares and the amendment to notice periods for calling general meetings.

The Company has today submitted to the National Storage Mechanism (NSM) copies of Resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting concerning items other than ordinary business. These documents will shortly be available for inspection at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Details of the votes cast for each resolution will shortly be available on the

Company's website www.fullers.co.uk.

Enquiries:

Séverine Garnham

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 8996 2073

Date: 25 July 2017