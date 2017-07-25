

Intermediate Capital Group plc



25 July 2017



AGM Results



Intermediate Capital Group plc announces the results of the voting by poll on the resolutions put to its Annual General Meeting held today.



+------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+ | Resolution | VOTES FOR |PERCENTAGE| VOTES |PERCENTAGE|TOTAL VOTES|PERCENTAGE| VOTES | | | | OF VOTES | AGAINST | OF VOTES | CAST |OF ISSUED |WITHHELD | | | | FOR | | AGAINST | | SHARE | | | | | | | | | CAPITAL | | | | | | | | | VOTED | | +------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+ |1. To |231,932,244|99.94 |150,000 |0.06 |232,082,244|78.96 |218,099 | |receive the| | | | | | | | |financial | | | | | | | | |statements | | | | | | | | |and reports| | | | | | | | |of the| | | | | | | | |directors | | | | | | | | |and auditors| | | | | | | | |for the| | | | | | | | |financial | | | | | | | | |year ended| | | | | | | | |31 March | | | | | | | | |2017. | | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+ |2. To |196,438,667|84.74 |35,368,237|15.26 |231,806,904|78.87 |493,438 | |approve the| | | | | | | | |Directors' | | | | | | | | |Remuneration| | | | | | | | |Report for| | | | | | | | |the | | | | | | | | |financial | | | | | | | | |year ended| | | | | | | | |31 March | | | | | | | | |2017. | | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+ |3. To |196,956,367|84.97 |34,847,709|15.03 |231,804,076|78.87 |496,266 | |approve the| | | | | | | | |Directors' | | | | | | | | |Remuneration| | | | | | | | |Policy for| | | | | | | | |the | | | | | | | | |financial | | | | | | | | |year ended| | | | | | | | |31 March | | | | | | | | |2017. | | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+ |4. To |226,583,890|97.54 |5,715,424 |2.46 |232,299,314|79.04 |1,029 | |reappoint | | | | | | | | |Deloitte LLP| | | | | | | | |as auditors| | | | | | | | |of the| | | | | | | | |Company to| | | | | | | | |hold office| | | | | | | | |as the| | | | | | | | |Company's | | | | | | | | |auditors | | | | | | | | |until the| | | | | | | | |conclusion | | | | | | | | |of the| | | | | | | | |Company's | | | | | | | | |Annual | | | | | | | | |General | | | | | | | | |Meeting in| | | | | | | | |2017. | | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+ |5. To |230,823,328|99.37 |1,471,230 |0.63 |232,294,558|79.04 |5,785 | |authorise | | | | | | | | |the | | | | | | | | |directors to| | | | | | | | |set the| | | | | | | | |remuneration| | | | | | | | |of the| | | | | | | | |auditors. | | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+ |6. To |228,820,806|98.50 |3,479,537 |1.50 |232,300,343|79.04 |0 | |declare a| | | | | | | | |final | | | | | | | | |dividend of| | | | | | | | |19.5 pence | | | | | | | | |per ordinary| | | | | | | | |share for| | | | | | | | |the | | | | | | | | |financial | | | | | | | | |year ended| | | | | | | | |31 March | | | | | | | | |2017. | | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+ |7. To |229,495,336|98.79 |2,805,007 |1.21 |232,300,343|79.04 |0 | |reappoint | | | | | | | | |Kevin Parry| | | | | | | | |as a| | | | | | | | |director. | | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+ |8. To |231,518,799|99.66 |781,544 |0.34 |232,300,343|79.04 |0 | |reappoint | | | | | | | | |Philip | | | | | | | | |Keller as a| | | | | | | | |director. | | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+ |9. To |231,533,999|99.67 |766,140 |0.33 |232,300,139|79.04 |204 | |reappoint | | | | | | | | |Benoit | | | | | | | | |Durteste as| | | | | | | | |a director. | | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+ |10. To |224,973,372|96.85 |7,326,971 |3.15 |232,300,343|79.04 |0 | |reappoint | | | | | | | | |Peter Gibbs| | | | | | | | |as a| | | | | | | | |director. | | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+ |11. To |228,771,555|99.57 |992,887 |0.43 |229,764,442|78.17 |2,535,901| |reappoint | | | | | | | | |Kim Wahl as| | | | | | | | |a director. | | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+ |12. To |231,884,547|99.82 |415,796 |0.18 |232,300,434|79.04 |0 | |reappoint | | | | | | | | |Kathryn | | | | | | | | |Purves as a| | | | | | | | |director. | | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+ |13. To |231,886,594|99.82 |413,749 |0.18 |232,300,343|79.04 |0 | |appoint | | | | | | | | |Michael | | | | | | | | |Nelligan as| | | | | | | | |a director. | | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+ |14. To |232,261,620|99.98 |37,657 |0.02 |232,299,277|79.04 |1,066 | |appoint | | | | | | | | |Virginia | | | | | | | | |Holmes as a| | | | | | | | |director. | | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+ |15. To grant|221,806,965|96.56 |7,911,468 |3.44 |229,718,433|78.16 |2,581,910| |the | | | | | | | | |directors | | | | | | | | |authority to| | | | | | | | |allot shares| | | | | | | | |pursuant to| | | | | | | | |section 551 | | | | | | | | |of the| | | | | | | | |Companies | | | | | | | | |Act 2006. | | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+ |16. Subject |232,275,883|99.99 |23,213 |0.01 |232,299,096|79.04 |1,247 | |to the| | | | | | | | |passing of| | | | | | | | |resolution | | | | | | | | |15, to | | | | | | | | |authorise | | | | | | | | |the | | | | | | | | |directors to| | | | | | | | |allot equity| | | | | | | | |securities | | | | | | | | |and to sell| | | | | | | | |ordinary | | | | | | | | |shares | | | | | | | | |pursuant to| | | | | | | | |sections | | | | | | | | |570 (1) and| | | | | | | | |573 of the| | | | | | | | |Companies | | | | | | | | |Act 2006. | | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+ |17. In |215,811,952|92.90 |16,487,144|7.10 |232,299,096|79.04 |1,247 | |addition to| | | | | | | | |the | | | | | | | | |authority | | | | | | | | |granted | | | | | | | | |under | | | | | | | | |resolution | | | | | | | | |16 and | | | | | | | | |subject to| | | | | | | | |the passing| | | | | | | | |of | | | | | | | | |resolution | | | | | | | | |15, to | | | | | | | | |authorise | | | | | | | | |the | | | | | | | | |directors to| | | | | | | | |allot equity| | | | | | | | |securities | | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+ |18. To |228,491,549|98.36 |3,808,590 |1.64 |232,300,139|79.04 |204 | |authorise | | | | | | | | |the Company| | | | | | | | |to make| | | | | | | | |market | | | | | | | | |purchases of| | | | | | | | |its ordinary| | | | | | | | |shares | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+ |19. To |226,153,600|97.35 |6,146,742 |2.65 |232,300,342|79.04 |0 | |approve that| | | | | | | | |a general| | | | | | | | |meeting of| | | | | | | | |the Company| | | | | | | | |(other than| | | | | | | | |the annual| | | | | | | | |general | | | | | | | | |meeting) may| | | | | | | | |be called on| | | | | | | | |less than| | | | | | | | |14 clear | | | | | | | | |days' | | | | | | | | |notice. | | | | | | | | +------------+-----------+----------+----------+----------+-----------+----------+---------+



The issued share capital of the Company at the date of the Annual General Meeting was 290,178,170 ordinary shares of 26 1/4 pence each (excluding 3,733,333 treasury shares). Copies of the resolutions which relate to special business or are otherwise required to be filed with the Financial Conduct Authority are being filed with the National Storage Mechanism.



