Global Hermetic Packaging Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Increasing Demand from End Use Industries

The "Global Hermetic Packaging Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Hermetic Packaging Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $5.21 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand from end use industries and rising population and increasing consumer willingness.

Based on type the market is categorized into passivation glass, reed glass, ceramic-metal sealing (CERTM), transponder glass and glass-metal sealing (GTMS).

Depending on the package closing technique the market is segmented by soldering, welding and crimp connection. Welding is further sub segmented into laser welding, cold welding electrical resistance welding and rolled seam welding



By configuration, market is segregated by pressed ceramic packages, multilayer ceramic packages and metal can packages.



Based on end user the market is categorized into energy and nuclear safety, telecommunication, aeronautics and space, medical, military and defense, automotive and other end users. Energy and nuclear safety segment is further sub segmented into oil and gas applications, electrical penetration control and fuel cell manufacturing.



Medical segment is further sub segmented into veterinary applications and dental applications. Automotive segment is further sub segmented into battery protection, RFID transponder operation and airbag initiation.



Depending on the application the market is segmented by photodiodes, MEMS switches, oscillating crystals, transistors, lasers, airbag Ignitors, sensors and other applications.



Current Trends:



Increasing demand from end use industries



Rising Population and increasing consumer willingness



Recent technological developments in Hermetic Packaging

Companies Mentioned



Egide SA

Amkor Technology

Kyocera Corporation

Willow Technologies

Teledyne Microelectronics Technologies

Schott AG

Legacy Technologies Inc.

Micross Components, Inc.

Ametek, Inc.

SST International

Materion Corporation

