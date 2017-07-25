Excellent momentum for theranostics sales: +43%

Second-quarter revenue growth: +12%

THERADIAG (Paris:ALTER) (ISIN: FR0004197747, Ticker: ALTER, PEA-PME eligible), a company specializing in in vitro diagnostics and theranostics, today reported its consolidated revenues to June 30, 2017.

In thousands of euros June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 Change Revenues 5,042 4,631 +9% o/w Lisa Tracker® revenues 2,392 1,672 +43% o/w IVD revenues 2,650 2,959 -10%

In the second quarter of 2017, Theradiag recorded a +12% increase in revenues compared with the same quarter of 2016, following the 5% growth recorded in the first quarter of 2017, enabling its consolidated revenues to total €5 million at the end of June 2017.

Over the first six months of the year, the Theranostics Business Unit recorded a +43% jump in sales to €2.4 million; the main reason for this growth was the volume of export sales, despite the launch of activity in the United States being slower than expected.

Sales of other IVD products were down 10%, in line with the trend recorded over the first quarter according to our expectations. However, the effective launch of BioCLIA has been postponed, due to a delay, in adapting to standards as well as our clients' expectations in Europe, and due to discussions regarding contract renegotiations initiated by our partner HOB biotech.

International sales totaled €2.7 million, and this activity now accounts for 53% of total revenues.

Michel Finance, Theradiag's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The growth in our theranostics sales and the agreements signed with pharmaceutical companies confirm our strategic development choice. The €4 million capital increase carried out in the second quarter strengthens our development capabilities

Theradiag's Annual General Meeting confirmed the appointment to the Board of Directors of Dominique Costantini, Dominique Takizawa and Vincent Fert, previously co-opted by the Board., and the appointment to the Board of John Li, President and CEO of HOB Biotech Group. Having obtained his Masters degree in economics from Ohio State University in the United States, John Li has worked in management positions at Alcon, Black&Decker and Brady Corp. In 2007, he founded HOB Biotech, which has since become the market leader in allergy diagnostics and a major player in the diagnosticis of auto-immune diseases in China.

About Theradiag

Capitalizing on its expertise in the distribution, development and manufacturing of in vitro diagnostic tests, Theradiag innovates and develops theranostics tests (combining treatment and diagnosis) that measure the efficiency of biotherapies in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and AIDS. Theradiag notably markets the Lisa Tracker® range (CE marked), which is a comprehensive multiparameter theranostic solution for patients with autoimmune diseases treated with biotherapies. With its subsidiary Prestizia, Theradiag is developing new biomarkers based on microRNAs for the diagnosis and monitoring of rectal cancer, auto-immune and inflammatory diseases and HIV/AIDS. Theradiag is thus participating in the development of customized treatment, which favors the individualization of treatments, the evaluation of their efficacy and the prevention of drug resistance. The Company is based in Marne-la-Vallée, near Paris, and in Montpellier, and has over 75 employees.

For more information about Theradiag, please visit our website: www.theradiag.com

