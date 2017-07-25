Technavio's latest market research report on the global ultrasonic flowmeter market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The rapid infrastructural and industrial development in countries such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea are the key factors driving the growth of the global ultrasonic flowmeter market. Similarly, refurbishment activities in mature markets like EMEA and the Americas will drive the demand for ultrasonic flowmeters during the forecast period.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global ultrasonic flowmeter market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Developments in ultrasonic flowmeters

Growing water and wastewater industry

Increasing capacity of refineries

Developments in ultrasonic flowmeters

The latest developments in ultrasonic flowmeters are expected to drive the market during the forecast period as these meters cater to industry-specific solutions. Handheld and portable ultrasonic flowmeters are expected to witness significant market growth. Handheld ultrasonic flowmeters are commonly used in measuring slurries and dirty fluids for the chemical industry, food processing sector, and water treatment plants. Similarly, portable ultrasonic flowmeters, which use both doppler and transit time technologies to measure velocity and flow are generally used for survey work in remote locations in the petrochemical and refinery sectors.

"According to Anju Ajaykumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for test and measurement research, "The growing disparities between the demand for and the supply of electricity have encouraged the development of solar-powered ultrasonic flowmeters. Solar-powered ultrasonic flowmeters can be monitored through remote devices, and the use of data collection software makes the flow monitoring easy and reliable."

Growing water and wastewater industry

The need for efficient water management solutions is propelled by the economic development and rapid urbanization in emerging economies such as China and India. High-quality potable water is essential for commercial, industrial, and domestic use. Growing population and rapid urbanization worldwide are exerting pressure on existing freshwater resources.

"Investments in water and wastewater treatment plants will drive the demand for ultrasonic flowmeters as they play an important role in the water and wastewater industry. The water and wastewater industry includes processes such as water treatment, effluent treatment, sewage treatment, and water recycling," says Anju.

Increasing capacity of refineries

Inline ultrasonic flow metering technology provides a complete solution in oil refineries, particularly in crude oil metering. Crude oil needs to be measured at various points as it moves from the extraction point to the production facility. Therefore, the modernization and upgradation of refineries will propel the demand for ultrasonic flowmeters in the market.

Emerging economies across the globe are investing in the development of refineries. For instance, the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) built its first refinery in 2016 in Cambodia, at a contract worth USD 620 million. Similarly, the Ministry of Oil in Iraq has announced its plan to invest in a refinery in Basra province in 2017. IOC, BPCL, EIL, and HPCL have announced the building of India's biggest refinery on the west coast which is estimated to cost USD 30 billion. When complete, the refinery will produce diesel, petrol, LPG, ATF, and feedstock for petrochemical plants. In 2017, the Indian government granted permission to HPCL to upgrade and expand its existing facility in Mumbai by adding 7.5 million tons per year of refinery capacity at its facility.

