

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota is working on developing an electric car with a fast charging battery, the Chunichi Shimbun reported on Tuesday.



The new car is expected to be launched in 2022 in Japan. The vehicle might be using solid state batteries and that would help drive more miles. Moreover, solid state batteries are more durable and safer compared to lithium -ion batteries.



Toyota is planning to set up its manufacturing set up in China for mass production of electric batteries.



The electric vehicle currently available in the market will take 30 minutes to 12 hours to charge fully. The speed of the charging point and size of the battery are crucial in its performance and the time taken for charging. The power acceptance rates of batteries also can vary with various models.



Toyota Prius EV, Mercedes GLE 550e, etc has an acceptance rate of 3.3 kw, while Toyota Rav4 has an acceptance rate of 9.6 and Tesla S 100 Dual has an acceptance rate of 19.2.



Tesla Model X 100 upgrade offers batter size of 100 kWh, while Toyota Rav4 offers 41.8 kWh.



