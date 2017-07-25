Pomerantz LLP: SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Envision Healthcare Corporation - EVHC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Envision Healthcare Corporation ("Envision" or the "Company') (NYSE: EVHC). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 9980.

The investigation concerns whether Envision and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On July 24, 2017, The New York Times reported that physicians associated with Envision's subsidiary EmCare Holdings Inc. were disproportionately likely to engage in "surprise billing," in which patients who go to in-network hospitals are treated by out-of-network doctors and subsequently billed at higher rates.

On this news, Envision's share price fell $2.33, or 3.72%, to close at $60.28 on July 24, 2017.

