

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wisconsin-based Three Square Market is offering its employees to implant a tiny microchip into their hands.



The small radio-frequency identification (RFID) chip worth $300 will allow employees to open doors, log in to computers and even buy snacks and lunch.



Although the program is not mandatory about 50 out of 80 employees at Three Square's headquarters have volunteered for it.



RFID technology or Radio-Frequency Identification uses electromagnetic fields to identify electronically stored information. Often referred to as 'chip' technology, this option has become very popular in the European marketplace. The chip is implanted between the thumb and forefinger underneath the skin within seconds.



'We foresee the use of RFID technology to drive everything from making purchases in our office break room market, opening doors, use of copy machines, logging into our office computers, unlocking phones, sharing business cards, storing medical/health information, and used as payment at other RFID terminals. Eventually, this technology will become standardized allowing you to use this as your passport, public transit, all purchasing opportunities, etc.' said CEO Todd Westby.



Employees will be chipped at the 32M inaugural 'chip party' hosted at their headquarters in River Falls, WI on August 1, 2017, according to the company.



