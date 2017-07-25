Global CNC Controller Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Machine Type, Application, Industry, Axis & Geography

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Computer Numerical Control CNC Controller Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $5.42 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include efficient and effective motion control system solutions, high maintenance and implementation costs, high speed and accuracy, growing infrastructural developments and technological innovations in the market and increase in foreign investments in the market growth.

On the basis of Machine types, the CNC controller market is segmented into CNC machining centre, CNC turning centre, microcontroller-based, motion control chip-based and DSP-based. Based on applications, the CNC controller market is divided into open-loop control CNC machine tool, closed-loop control CNC machine tool and semi-closed loop control CNC machine tool.

Further on the basis of Industry market is classified into aerospace and defense, automobile, electronics, healthcare, industrial machinery and other industries which is further sub classified into consumer goods, metal and mining and transportation.

Depending on Axis type, the CNC controller market is segmented into 2-Axis CNC Machine, 3-Axis CNC Machine, 4-Axis CNC Machine, 5-Axis CNC Machine and Multiaxis CNC Machine.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Current Trends:



Efficient and Effective motion control system solutions



High maintenance and implementation costs



High speed and accuracy



Growing infrastructural Developments and technological innovations in the market



Hurco Companies, Inc.

Fanuc Corporation

Siemens AG

Bosch Rexroth AG

DMG Mori Co., Ltd.

Okuma Corporation

Wuhan Huazhong Numerical Control Co. Ltd.

Haas Automation, Inc.

Fagor Automation

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Machine Tool Technologies Ltd (MTT)

YUG Machine Tools

Sandvik AB

Dr. Johannes Heidenhain GmbH (Heidenhain GmbH)

GSK CNC Equipment Co. LTD



