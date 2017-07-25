

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Tuesday's session in the green, putting an end to a three session losing streak. Investors were encouraged by the stronger than expected business confidence data from Germany and by the progress that is being made in Greece.



Bank stocks were broadly higher after ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said a substantial degree of monetary accommodation is still needed for underlying inflation pressures to gradually build up and support headline inflation. Energy stocks climbed along with rising crude oil prices and miners received a boost from the rising price of copper.



Greece has made much progress since 2010 and investor confidence is returning to the country, European Commission Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Tuesday, as the country held a sale of its government bonds for the first time since 2014.



Since February, Greece has made several important and very positive developments, Moscovici said.



The top EU official expressed hope that Greece will be able to stand on its feet within a year and become a 'normal' member of the euro area again.



'I am convinced that Greece can once again look to the future with hope and confidence.'



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.47 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.59 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.56 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 0.45 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.65 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.77 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.45 percent.



In Frankfurt, technology firm Aixtron rose 1.89 percent after narrowing its first-half loss.



In Paris, Technip dropped 1.83 percent after it announced that it would have to restate some results due to errors.



In London, Segro surged 2.87 percent after reporting a rise in first-half pretax profit.



Business media group Informa jumped 2.74 percent after posting positive first-half results.



Jimmy Choo soared 17.05 percent after U.S. retailer Michael Kors agreed to buy the British fashion house for $1.2 billion.



Paints maker Akzo Nobel rose 0.45 percent in Amsterdam after its second-quarter profit missed forecasts.



German business confidence strengthened further to a fresh record high in July as companies became more satisfied with their current situation amid the improving business outlook. The business confidence index rose to 116 in July from a revised 115.2 in June, survey data from the Ifo Institute showed Tuesday. The score was forecast to fall to 114.9.



German construction orders declined notably in May from April, figures from Destatis showed Tuesday. New orders in the construction industry fell by seasonally adjusted 6.6 percent in May.



German import prices increased at the slowest pace in seven months in June, data from Destatis showed Tuesday.



Import prices increased 2.5 percent year-on-year in June, slower than the 4.1 percent rise in May. This was the weakest increase since November, when prices gained 0.3 percent. Economists had expected prices to rise 2.9 percent.



At the same time, export prices advanced 1.8 percent on a yearly basis, after climbing 2.2 percent a month ago.



French manufacturing confidence remained stable in July, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday. The manufacturing sentiment index came in at 109 in July, the same as in June. Economists had forecast the score to remain at June's initially estimated value of 108.0.



French producer prices in the domestic market decreased further in June, the statistical office Insee reported Tuesday. Producer prices dropped 0.4 percent month-over-month in June, following a 0.6 percent fall in May.



