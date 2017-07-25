Technavio's latest market research report on the global ultrasonic gas leak detectors market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The key user of ultrasonic gas leak detectors is the oil and gas industry. These gas detectors are used in upstream, midstream, and downstream activities in the oil and gas industry. The growth in certain activities in the midstream sector, such as the expansion of natural gas pipelines will positively impact the market for ultrasonic gas leak detectors.

The top three emerging market trends driving the global ultrasonic gas leak detectors market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Increasing smart oil and gas fields

Increase in coverage area

Rising application of ultrasonic gas leak detectors in HVAC/R industries

Increasing smart oil and gas fields

Oil and gas fields are scattered and are present in remote locations, with tough terrain conditions. Many oil and gas companies find it difficult to transfer instructions and information about the oil fields in such areas and require a single command center for controlling and monitoring all fields.

"This need for integration and sharing of real-time information and monitoring of various oil and gas fields has created the concept of smart oil and gas fields. Several oil and gas companies are trying to convert their existing fields into smart fields. The increased conversion of oil fields into smart oil fields will act as a growth driver for the adoption of ultrasonic gas leak detectors during the forecast period," says Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for power research.

Increase in coverage area

Ultrasonic gas leak detectors use sensors to detect any form of gas leak. These detectors use acoustics technology to detect changes in noise within an environment. The gas leak creates ultrasonic sounds that are inaudible to the human ear. However, they can be detected by ultrasonic gas leak detectors. Ultrasonic gas leak detectors need not encounter the gas cloud to create an alarm of a gas leak.

Ultrasonic gas leak detectors have a range of detection radiuses, which can detect a gas leak. The radius varies from product to product. However, the higher the detection radius range, more effective is the ultrasonic gas leak detector. Also, fewer detectors are placed within a facility for the detection of gas leaks if the radius range is high. Therefore, a current trend followed by vendors in the market is to increase the detection radius of products. The wider the coverage area, the better the detection of gas leaks.

Rising application of ultrasonic gas leak detectors in HVAC/R industries

Ultrasonic gas leak detectors are increasingly adopted in HVAC/R industries. This is due to their versatility in leak detection and other applications. HVAC/R equipment face the challenge of refrigerant leaks. With the adoption of ultrasonic gas leak detectors, gas leaks are identified, and necessary measures are taken on time.

"Ultrasonic gas leak detectors work around acoustics and detect the sound of gas leaks, including a vacuum leak in an HVAC/R equipment. It also helps in testing steam traps, ductwork, bearings, and refrigerator/freezer door gaskets. Ultrasonic gas leak detectors can sense the sound of a vacuum leak as air rushes into the system. Ultrasonic is the only method that can detect pressure and vacuum leaks at the same time," says Neelesh.

