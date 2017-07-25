Global Active Protection System Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Analysis By Kill System Type, End User, Platform & Geography

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Active Protection System Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Active Protection System Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $4.68 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends the market include, rapid evolution of secured networks due to cyber attacks, weapon incorporation, recent technological developments of active protection system and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Based on kill system type, the market is categorized into hard kill system, soft kill system and reactive armor. Hard kill system segment is further sub segmented into directed energy, rocket/missile based; light weapon defense and other hard kill systems. Soft kill system segment is further sub segmented into infrared decoy, electro-optic jammer, radar decoy and other soft kill system.



Depending on the end users the market is segmented by homeland security and defense.



By Platform, the market is segregated into airborne, land-based and naval. Airborne segment is further sub segmented into special mission aircraft, fighter aircraft, helicopters and others. Land-based segment is further sub segmented into armored personnel carrier (APC), mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP), light protected vehicles (LPV), infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), amphibious armored vehicles (AAV) and main battle tank (MBT). Naval segment is further sub segmented into aircraft carriers, frigates, submarine, destroyers and others.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Current Trends:



Rapid evolution of secured networks due to cyber attacks



Weapon incorporation



Recent technological developments of active protection system

Companies Mentioned



Airbus Group

Artis, LLC

Aselsan A.S.

Doosan DST

Israel Military Industries

KBM Group LLC

Krauss Maffei Wegmann

Navistar International Corporation

Oshkosh Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Safran Electronics & Defense

ST kinetics



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Active Protection System Market, By Kill System Type



5 Active Protection System Market, By End User



6 Active Protection System Market, By Platform



7 Active Protection System Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



