Exhaustive Package Analysis of Bosch's BME680 Environment Sensor (Gas+Humidity+Pressure)

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Bosch BME680 Bisch BME680 Environnement Sensor (Gas+Humidity+Pressure): Exhaustive package Analysis" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The market for environmental MEMS is set to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 16% between 2017 and 2022. In 2016, it was worth $65 million and is due to reach $148 million in 2022.

Bosch's BME680 environmental sensor is the evolution of its BME280 environmental sensor, adding gas sensor functionality. Assembled in an 8-pin, metal-lid 3.0mm x 3.0mm x 0.95mm land grid array package, this System-in-Package (SiP) integrates a digital humidity, pressure, temperature sensor and a separate gas sensor. It is equipped with only two MEMS dies and an amplification application-specific integrated circuit, the same number of dies as the previous BME280 device, but with an additional feature.

Bosch has integrated humidity, pressure and temperature sensors on one single MEMS die, using a new technology for the humidity sensor. The BME680 can detect a broad range of gases, including volatile organic compounds, using a smaller gas sensor die compared to competitors like ams.

This combo' sensor shows Bosch's control of sensor integration, with technologies 100% internally developed and manufactured. The MEMS pressure sensor is manufactured with Bosch's Advanced Porous Silicon Membrane process, integrating the flexible pressure membrane and temperature diodes on a silicon substrate with the humidity sensor.

The device is a real SiP, with a combination of four sensors in one small package, mixing wire bonding and flip-chip connections. An exhaustive package analysis is performed in the report.

The report includes deep technological and cost analyses of the BME680, and a technical comparison with Bosch's environmental sensors, the BMP280 and BME280 devices. Also, it features a comparison with the ams/Cambridge CMOS Sensors gas sensor.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vjgt54/bosch_bme680





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716