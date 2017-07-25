Multi-mode Receiver Market Worth 1,213.1 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Multi-mode Receiver Market by Platform (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), Fit (Line-Fit, Retrofit), Application (Navigation & Positioning, Landing), Sub-System (ILS, MLS, GLS, VOR/DME), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the Multi-Mode Receiver Market is projected to grow from USD 961.5 Million in 2017 to USD 1,213.1 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.76% from 2017 to 2022. Increasing aircraft deliveries across the globe owing to the rise in air passenger traffic is expected to drive the growth of the multi-mode receiver market.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse70 Market Data Tables and47 Figures spread through133 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Multi-mode Receiver Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/multi-mode-receiver-market-149088279.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report



The fixed wing platform segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on platform, the fixed wing segment of the multi-mode receiver market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to the increasing demand for narrow body and wide body aircraft from different airlines. These aircraft are fitted with multi-mode receivers to help the pilots in navigating, positioning, and landing of the aircraft.

The retrofit segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on fit, the retrofit segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The anticipated high growth rate of this segment is due to regulations that make multi-mode receiver a mandatory feature in any aircraft. The increasing aircraft retrofit activities are also expected to fuel this segment's growth.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=149088279

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for multi-mode receivers during the forecast period

The multi-mode receiver market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the high air passenger traffic, leading to an increase in the number of aircraft deliveries in this region. Increasing demand for air travel due to decreasing travel cost and increasing number of air routes has led to the increase in passenger traffic.

Inquiry Before Buying @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=149088279



Major players operating in the multi-mode receiver market include Honeywell International Inc. (US), BAE Systems plc (UK), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (US), Leonardo SpA (Italy), Thales Group (France), Saab AB (Sweden), Intelcan Technosystems Inc. (Canada), Indra Sistemas SA (Spain), VAL Avionics Ltd. (US), and Systems Interface Ltd. (UK).

Browse Related Reports

Avionics Market by Sub-System (CNS, FCS, FMS, IFE, Monitoring/ Glass Cockpit System, Military & Tactical System, Electrical & Emergency System), Fit (Line-Fit, Retrofit), Platform (Commercial, Defense, UAV) and Region - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/commercial-avionic-system-market-138098845.html

Electronic Flight Instrument System (EFIS) Market by Application (Flight, Engine Monitoring, Navigation), Sub-system (Display, Communication & Navigation, Flight Management), Fit (ADS-B, EVS), Platform (Fixed, Rotary) and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/electronic-flight-instrument-system-market-69256154.html

Subscribe Reports from Aerospace & Defence Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets'

MarketsandMarkets' provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 5000 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets' for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets' are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets' now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets' is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets'

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com





Visit Our Blog@ http://mnmblog.org/market-research/aerospace-defence

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets