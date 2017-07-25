GLX - Global Listing Exchange: GLX Announces the Launch of the GLX Dollar (X) Bug Bounty Program

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / Today, GLX announced that we have publicly published the code for the GLX Dollar (X) on GitHub at: https://github.com/GLXI/glx_dollar.

Bounty Hunters are welcome to come and hack the code to identify bugs and vulnerabilities for rewards between $500 and $5,000. We are starting our bug bounty program for all contracts and software relevant for our upcoming Initial Dollar Offering (IDO) launch. A video describing the program can be seen here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7i5tTdF4Cug

About the GLX Dollar (X)

The GLX Dollar (X) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain. GLX is launching the Pre-Sale of our GLX Dollar (X) on August 10 and our Initial Dollar Offering (IDO)on September 10.

For more information please visit:

http://ico.glx.com

View the Bug Bounty White Paper at - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1wrjyAswdROXBF-PAXda20jjnsC9Ga9vqRmSfMA-XWss/edit#

Or view the GLX White Paper at - https://docs.google.com/document/d/1CgM88YWmPBsWrjvN5ZjGZnXRmxSgv4PjZwE6H9XyAMA/edit

About GLX - Global Listing Exchange™

GLX is building the world's only Capital Market Directory and Social Finance Network at GLX.com. The destination is a global capital market news data portal and ground-breaking financial networking platform.

GLX will revolutionize the way each and every member of the world's financial markets connects, communicates, shares, and accesses information. Our goal is to make the world's capital markets more transparent, open, and connected.

Disclaimer:

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking" statements and information relating to GLX that is based on the beliefs of GLX's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to GLX's management. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investors should always research companies and securities before making any investments. Nothing herein should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security.

