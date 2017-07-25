

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday's session in the green, following the losses of the previous two sessions. The strong performance of the financial stocks helped to propel the market higher. Investors were also encouraged by the stronger than expected German business confidence data.



Traders were also encouraged by the signs of recovery in Greece. The country held a sale of its government bonds for the first time since 2014. Rising crude oil prices also contributed to the positive mood. Investors are looking forward to tomorrow's policy decision from the Federal Reserve.



The Swiss Market Index increased by 0.45 percent Tuesday and finished at 8,937.90. The Swiss Leader Index climbed 0.55 percent and the Swiss Performance Index added 0.30 percent.



Lindt & Sprüngli dropped 3.5 percent after reporting half year results. The chocolate producer reported numbers that fell short of the expectations of analysts.



Julius Baer climbed 3.2 percent, adding to its gains from the previous session after its half year report. Credit Suisse advanced 0.9 percent and UBS gained 1.7 percent.



Zurich Insurance increased 1.5 percent and Bâloise also gained 1.5 percent. Swiss Re rose 1.3 percent and Swiss Life added 1.11 percent.



LafargeHolcim climbed 0.5 percent and Lonza gained 0.7 percent. Both companies are due to report half year results on Wednesday. Clariant advanced 0.8 percent and Sika rose 0.5 percent. Both companies are due to report results on Thursday. Shares of Adecco also finished higher by 1.1 percent.



Among the index heavyweight, Nestlé increased 0.4 percent and Novartis added 0.3 percent. However, Roche finished lower by 0.2 percent.



Aryzta dropped 1.3 percent and SGS fell 1.0 percent. Vifor weakened by 0.5 percent and Richemont lost 0.3 percent.



