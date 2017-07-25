Regulatory News:

Following the transfer of Peugeot (Paris:UG) shares from the Agence des Participations de l'Etat (APE) to Bpifrance and a reorganisation of responsibilities within Dongfeng Motors Group (DFG), Bpifrance and DFG have proposed new members and advisors to the Supervisory Board of Peugeot S.A.

At its meeting of 25 July 2017, on the recommendation of the Appointments, Compensation and Governance Committee, the Supervisory Board of Peugeot S.A. took note of the resignations of the members appointed by the APE and of Mr ZHU Yanfeng, and co-opted:

Bpifrance Participations, whose permanent representative is Ms Anne GUERIN , conferring on her the title of Vice-Chairman within the meaning of the Shareholders' Agreement;

, conferring on her the title of Vice-Chairman within the meaning of the Shareholders' Agreement; Lion Participations, whose permanent representative is Mr Daniel BERNARD

Mr AN Tiecheng as a member of the Supervisory Board.

Furthermore, Mr LIU Weidong has been appointed as the new permanent representative of Dongfeng Motor (Hong Kong) International Co. Ltd. The Supervisory Board has conferred on him the title of Vice-Chairman within the meaning of the Shareholders' Agreement.

The Supervisory Board has appointed Mr LV Haitao for the reference shareholder DFG and Mr Alexandre OSSOLA for the reference shareholder Bpifrance as advisors.

Finally, the Supervisory Board has appointed Mr Geoffroy ROUX de BEZIEUX as Vice-Chairman within the meaning of Article L. 225-81 of the French Commercial Code, a position he combines with that of Senior Independent Member.

The Board wishes to thank Mr Jack AZOULAY, Ms Florence VERZELEN, Mr ZHU Yanfeng, Mr Aymeric DUCROCQ and Mr WEI Wenqing for their contributions to the work of the Board.

