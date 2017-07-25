Technavio analysts forecast the global automotive crash test dummies marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 1% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global automotive crash test dummies marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based ongeography, including EMEA, the Americas, and APAC.

The global automotive crash test dummies market is expected to witness a growth in revenue because of the increase in the average price of the crash test dummies. The demand for a dummy depends on the number of new car launches in a year. New car launches are expected to increase till 2018 and then start decreasing. This is because of the increasing demand for car leasing than owning a car due to rapid technological advances in the automotive industry. Leasing a car leads to reduced owning of cars for personal purpose. This would lead to reduced number of new launches from the OEMs as the demand from the major population will be significantly less.

Technavio automotive research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global automotive crash test dummies market:

Crash and safety testing: key element in new product development

Varying safety standards across regions leading to need for region-specific crash tests

Increasing launch rate of new vehicles

Crash and safety testing: key element in new product development

The number of new car launches has been increasing, and the need for safety in those vehicles is also increasing. The development cost of a new car is huge, and a larger portion of this cost is involved in crash and safety testing. Although the designs are made after multiple simulations, the need for crash testing remains crucial.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead automotive services research analyst at Technavio, says, "Crash testing has led to the advent of many safety technologies, which have become common in the present generation. The inclusion of tire pressure monitor system and practice of educating the drivers to change their driving habits are the outcomes of crash testing. The adoption of airbags and seatbelts in almost 90% of the passenger cars is the result of crash testing."

Varying safety standards across regions leading to need for region-specific crash tests

Crash testing plays a crucial role in new car development, and the increasing sales volume of cars would increase the number of crash test dummies used. In addition, the differences in safety standards in different regions force manufacturers and safety associations to conduct multiple tests for the same model cars at different regions. Therefore, varying safety standards will influence the global automotive crash test dummies market.

"The increasing cost pressure forces the manufacturers to concentrate on cost cutting while the increase in government regulation forces OEMs to concentrate on safety and emission standards. A car variant of an OEM can have different configurations based on the safety standards specific to the geography the OEM serves. Manufacturing the vehicle by adhering to the highest safety standard can minimize the design and manufacturing time but increase the cost of manufacturing," adds Siddharth.

Increasing launch rate of new vehicles

In the automobile industry, the passenger cars segment held a market share of more than 76% in 2016. The increase in the sales of passenger cars is expected during the forecast period. Apart from the increase in the sales of existing models, there is also a significant increase in the new model launches, which is driving the automotive industry.

As crash testing plays an important role in new product development and launches, increase in the launch rate would increase the need for conducting crash testing before the launch for improving safety standards and after launch for safety ratings.

Top vendors:

4activeSystems

Cellbond

Dynamic Research

Humanetics Innovative Solutions

JASTI

TASS International

