PLEASANTON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 07/25/17 -- Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF), a leading Northern California-based accounting and business consulting firm, is pleased to announce that it has won Inavero's Best of Accounting Award for providing excellent client service to their clients. The Best of Accounting Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based solely on the ratings given to them by their clients. SSF received an average net promoter score of a 9.2, compared to the industry average of 7.7 out of 10.

Best of Accounting recognizes accounting firms that have demonstrated exceptional service quality based exclusively on ratings provided by their clients. The award program provides statistically valid and objective service quality benchmarks for the accounting industry, revealing which firms deliver the highest quality of service to their clients. BestofAccounting.com is the directory of choice for sourcing leading accounting firms with validated satisfaction scores in the US and Canada.

"We are incredibly proud and honored to have earned the Best of Accounting Award," said John Sensiba, Managing Partner of Sensiba San Filippo LLP. "As a firm we strongly believe in the Golden Rule of treating people the way we want to be treated. This award serves as a humbling reminder that we have built impactful relationships with our clients and our community, and we are truly grateful and inspired by the wonderful things our clients had to say about us."

"The 2017 Best of Accounting award recipients have gone to great lengths to demonstrate their commitment to service quality," says Inavero Founder and CEO, Eric Gregg. "Winning firms not only invest time and resources toward surveying clients, they commit to providing validated feedback to the public on BestofAccounting.com -- making the satisfaction of their clients a central strategy for growing their business."

About Sensiba San Filippo

With 40 years of experience, Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF) ranks among the region's top 20 public accounting firms. Offering comprehensive assurance, tax and consulting services, the Firm has a regional focus with global expertise. As a member of Morison KSI, SSF is a part of an international association of affiliated accounting firms that supports their clients' global business needs in over 88 countries. Headquartered in Pleasanton, the Firm has offices in San Mateo, San Jose, Morgan Hill, Fresno and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.ssfllp.com.

About Inavero

Rooted in satisfaction research for business service firms, Inavero's proprietary online survey program leverages the Net Promoter® Score methodology to measure client satisfaction. Inavero partners with business service firms in more than 15 countries to measure client satisfaction, improve retention, capture testimonials, and increase new business.

Contact:

Jennifer Cantero

Sensiba San Filippo LLP

925.271.8700

jcantero@ssfllp.com



