The Keyes Company Earns Prestigious National Recognition for Excellent Real Estate Service

Firm Honored Among Top Large Companies with Q E Award from Quality Service Certification

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / The Keyes Company has been honored for its unparalleled customer satisfaction and service quality with a national recognition - the Q E Award - from Quality Service Certification, Inc. Keyes was one of the winners in the Top 5 Large Companies category, which was based on a minimum of 3,000 closed transactions in 2016.

The 2017 Q E Award recognizes the Top 5 Large Companies, the Top 10 Midsize Companies, and the Top 20 Small Companies, spanning 22 states, from Florida to California and Minnesota to Texas, and includes some of the most respected independent and well-known national and regional brand names. Winners are determined by an independent survey of buyers and sellers of real estate that actually closed with a real estate company participating in the assessment survey administered by QSC and Leading Research Corporation.

Service satisfaction performance of brokerages is measured during a single calendar year from January 1 through December 31. Keyes earned an average rating of 4.83 (out of five stars) in the survey.

"There is no greater honor than earning the highest ratings from our customers for the hard work of our agents touching all the bases and bringing home a fantastic service experience for every one of our clients," said Mike Pappas, Keyes President and CEO. "That's why winning a Q E Award from Quality Service Certification is the best award any brokerage in real estate can receive."

Quality Service Certification, Inc. created the Q E Award to foster, encourage and recognize the highest levels of service quality and customer satisfaction. QSC with its sister company Leading Research Corporation assures the careful measurement and independent validation of service and satisfaction results.

Eligibility for the 2017 Q E Award requires a minimum number of surveys sent and returned, which may be adjusted from year to year based upon market conditions and the number of participants. More than 30,000 real estate agents and 750 companies elected to participate in the customer satisfaction assessment survey process in 2016 for the 2017 Q E Award.

Independently-owned and operated since its founding in 1926, Keyes is extremely active in luxury residential real estate. In 2016, Keyes listed more than $1 billion in luxury homes priced at $1 million or more.

Keyes is a Founding Member and Shareholder of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World ®, a global network of more than 550 premier real estate firms encompassing 4,000 offices and more than 128,000 Sales Associates in 55 countries.

In July 2016, Keyes and Illustrated Properties announced the completion of a merger between the two companies, which continue to operate under their existing brands. Overall, Keyes and Illustrated generate more than $6 billion in annual revenue from their real estate service lines.

Following the merger, Keyes and Illustrated are, together, the largest independently-owned real estate firm in Florida and a Top 25-ranked firm in the entire United States. In Palm Beach County alone, the companies have in excess of 1,100 Sales Associates and produce double the volume of their closest competitor.

Keyes and Illustrated control more than 20 percent of the $1 million-plus market in northern Palm Beach County.

About The Keyes Company: Independently-owned and operated since 1926, The Keyes Company is a leader in the real estate industry. Keyes completed a merger with Illustrated Properties in July 2016. Following the merger, Keyes has 58 offices, more than 3,000 Associates and nearly $6 billion in annual real estate sales and services. Keyes' offices are distributed throughout six counties - Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Volusia. Keyes expands our Associates' reach globally as a Founding Member and Shareholder of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®. In addition to our Associates' expertise, The Keyes Company offers a suite of resources to cover whatever needs arise while buying or selling your home. Your mortgage, title, insurance, and property management needs can all be managed in-house, allowing us to close your deal with speed and efficiency while giving you the opportunity to talk to a real person whenever you have a question.

Media Contact:

Eric Kalis or Jasmin Curtiss, BoardroomPR

ekalis@boardroompr.com / jcurtiss@boardroompr.com

954-370-8999

SOURCE: The Keyes Company