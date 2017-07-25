ECM (Enterprise Content Management) Market Growing at a CAGR of 16.2% During 2017 to 2022 - ReportsnReports

PUNE, India, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Enterprise Content Management (ECM) market size is expected to grow from $31.66 billion to $67.14 billion; at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2017-2022 while Research Report covers top 12 Companies, Competitive Strategies, Top Segments, Market Trends, Share, and Regional Outlook in near future and overall industry analysis

The Enterprise Content Management (ECM) market size is expected to grow from USD 31.66 billion in 2017 to USD 67.14 billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.2%.ECM is the systematic collection and organization of information that is to be used by a designated audience such as business executives and customers. The exponential data growth, increasing need to manage data in enterprises and increased traction for risk mitigation in content management are driving the ECM market. Effectiveness, efficiency, compliance, and continuity all are combined in different proportions to drive the business case for content management in most organizations. However, factors such as difficulties in smooth handling of enterprise data in case of mergers and acquisition and the existence of content data silos are hindering the ECM market growth.

Research Report Covers Following Company Profiles: (Business Overview, Strength of Product Portfolio, Business Strategy Excellence, Recent Developments)*

1. Alfresco Software, Inc.

2. Everteam

3. Fabasoft

4. Hyland Software, Inc.

5. IBM Corporation

6. Laserfiche

7. M-Files Corporation

8. Microsoft Corporation

9. Newgen Software, Inc.

10. Opentext Corporation

11. Oracle Corporation

12. Xerox Corporation

The Enterprise Content Management market is segmented by component, deployment type, organization size, business function, vertical, and region. The cloud-based ECM deployment is likely to gain traction during the forecast period and grow at highest CAGR as it reduces the total cost of ownership by cutting down the cost associated with installing hardware to support ECM solutions. Cloud-based deployment model also offers higher agility than the on-premises deployment model. Enterprises are considering cloud deployment as solution providers offer remote ECM solutions at competitive pricings.

The web content management solution is estimated to contribute the largest market size during the forecast period. It helps in maintaining, controlling, changing, and reassembling the content on a web page. Web content management is widely adopted among industries due to the increased complexities in management of ample of data configuration, integration across the globe, and challenges of managing sensitive information of customer's personal data and business information.

Cloud-based technology is the fastest-growing deployment type in the ECM market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 18.4% from 2017 to 2022. Cloud-based deployment model reduces the total cost of ownership by cutting down the cost associated with installing hardware to support ECM solutions. Cloud-based deployment model offers higher agility than the on-premises deployment model.

APAC is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period in the ECM market. The high growth rate in APAC is attributed to the increasing technological adoption in developing countries such as India and China. Furthermore, the increased need to manage consistent data and induce control and visibility mechanisms has led to a wider demand among enterprises for ECM solutions in the APAC region.

Research Coverage: The report includes in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the ECM market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. The research report segments the ECM market by component, deployment type, organization size, business function, vertical, and region.

