Technavio analysts forecast the global alkaline battery marketto grow at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global alkaline batterymarketfor 2017-2021. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Alkaline batteries possess high energy density and provide electric charge for a longer duration than other battery chemistries. Moreover, alkaline batteries have a longer shelf life and are cheaper than most battery chemistries such as NiCd and Ni-MH. This makes alkaline batteries the prime choice for household electronics applications.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global alkaline battery market:

Improved consumer spending

Favorable characteristics of alkaline batteries

Regulations on battery recycling

Improved consumer spending

Consumer spending is a significant economic factor since it usually coincides with the overall consumer confidence in a nation's economy. Improving consumer spending will support the sales of high-drain electronics, boosting the demand for both primary and secondary alkaline batteries. High consumer spending will also push manufacturers to provide more products in the market for consumers to purchase.

Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, a lead energy storage research analyst at Technavio, says, "Developing economies such as China and India offer a lucrative market for battery vendors. The market in these regions is characterized by a vast population and growing disposable incomes. The average disposable income in China and India grew by almost 37% and over 52%, respectively, during 2012-2016."

Favorable characteristics of alkaline batteries

Alkaline batteries offer numerous advantages, which include higher energy density, longer shelf life, low cost, and easy availability. These batteries are available in various sizes such as AAA, AA, C, D, and 9V, which are highly suited for heavy-duty and general-purpose applications like TV remote controls, radios, flashlights, game controllers, media players, and clocks.

"Alkaline batteries are primarily of the non-rechargeable type. On an average, an alkaline battery can power a device for 2-4 months, after which it needs to be replaced. Therefore, the demand for alkaline batteries is almost steady throughout the year. One of the major advantages of alkaline batteries is that they are environment-friendly and do not require active collection and recycling for disposal," adds Thanikachalam.

Regulations on battery recycling

Alkaline batteries are the most frequently used battery type worldwide for many applications. As of 2016, globally, these batteries make up four-fifth of the total battery waste. Governments worldwide are formulating regulations for the safe disposal and recycling of batteries to prevent soil and groundwater pollution.

Similarly, Canada's battery recycling directive has set up a network of 1,152 locations near schools and stores for consumers to drop off their used batteries for recycling. The Rechargeable Battery Recycling Corporation of Canada (RBRCC) introduced its Call2Recycle program to collect rechargeable batteries.

Top vendors:

Duracell

Energizer Holdings

Panasonic

Rayovac

Sony

Toshiba

