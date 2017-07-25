Medistar Corporation Announces Topping Out of InterContinental(R) Houston Medical Center

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 25, 2017 / Another milestone in the construction of InterContinental® Houston Medical Center was reached with the topping out of the new landmark hotel, being developed by Medistar Corporation and located at 6750 Main Street at Old Main Street in Houston, Texas. Celebrating the completion of the structure of the hotel, a topping out ceremony was held on July 19th to mark this milestone accomplishment.

InterContinental Houston Medical Center is located adjacent to the Texas Medical Center, the largest medical complex in the world with over 50 million square feet of buildings on 1,345 acres, supporting 9 million patient visits annually.

As the first full-service luxury hotel to be developed in the immediate area in several decades, the new hotel will provide modern four-star accommodations, amenities and guest services for domestic and international travelers. With 22 stories, the hotel features 353 guestrooms and suites, upscale dining, meeting spaces and Grand Ballroom.

Scheduled to open in late 2018, InterContinental Houston Medical Center is being developed by Medistar Corporation through a joint venture partnership with TRC Capital Partners. The full-service medical hotel will be owned by Medistar and managed by InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG).

Kelly Lindig, Chief Development Officer for the project, said, "InterContinental Houston Medical Center will meet a critical need for guests visiting and doing business with the world-renowned Texas Medical Center and its member institutions. We are proud of the strong work being done by our exceptional team, which includes PCCP and BCEG, the global parent of GHJ Construction, the General Contractor for the Hotel."

Lindig added, "This project is successful because of the complementary uses (hospitality and residential) to the medical complex, which provides a walkable solution for professionals and patient-guests visiting and working in the Texas Medical Center."

TRC Capital Partners, formerly The Redstone Companies, brings extensive high-rise development and hospitality operating experience to the joint venture. Steve Lerner, CEO of TRC Capital, said, "InterContinental Houston Medical Center will be a thoroughly modern, upscale hotel and meeting space for the Texas Medical Center community. We are delighted to partner with Medistar on this landmark project."

Joel Eisemann, IHG's Chief Development Officer, The Americas, said, "We are very enthused about working with our partners at Medistar Corporation to bring the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brand to Houston and the Texas Medical Center, which serves patients and visitors from all around the world. We appreciate Medistar's commitment to this outstanding project."

InterContinental Houston Medical Center was designed by HOK, is being built by GHJ Construction and is scheduled for completion in late 2018.

For more information regarding InterContinental Houston Medical Center, contact Medistar's Vice President - Business Development, Paul McCleary at pmccleary@MedistarCorp.com.

ABOUT

BCEGI US is a member of Beijing Construction Engineering Group (BCEG), which is headquartered in Beijing, China and a global leader in the construction industry for over 60 years. With offices in 28 regions, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, BCEG was ranked No. 44 of Top 225 ENR International Contractors in 2015. The Group specializes in project construction, real estate development, design, environment, and energy conservation, property management, project supervision, consulting, etc. BCEG US started business in 2007 and operates two subsidiaries: BCEG International Investment - US, Inc. and GHJ Construction Inc. To learn more, visit www.bcegiusa.com.

GHJ CONSTRUCTION INC. (GHJ) focuses on and is specialized in pre-construction and construction management, serving as Pre-Construction Consultant, General Contractor and Owner's Representative for a diversity of projects across the United States. GHJ has a bonding capacity of $650 million, is licensed in over 10 states and brings national experience to a variety of projects, including medical, senior housing, multifamily, hospitality and office projects. GHJ provides turn-key services that include design assistance, budgeting, scheduling, value engineering, and contracting. Visit www.ghjconstructioninc.com for more information.

MEDISTAR CORPORATION is a full-service real estate development company headquartered in Houston, Texas and specializing in the design, development, financing, acquisition, and construction of healthcare, commercial, hospitality and mixed-use projects nationwide. A partial sample of Medistar's 44 years of experience includes the development of the 373,000 square foot, 191-bed Bay Area Regional Medical Center in Webster, TX; a new teaching hospital campus for Texas Tech University Health Science Center in El Paso, TX; the 150-acre Parkwest mixed-use development in Katy, TX; and the sale in 2001 of 8,500 acres to the Rouse Corporation in the largest land transaction in the Houston Area for one contiguous tract, which is now being developed by the Howard Hughes Corporation as the award-winning Bridgeland master planned community. For more information, visit www.MedistarCorp.com.

TRC CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC (TRC) is a Houston-based, privately held development and investment firm. Over the past twenty-five years, the TRC portfolio has included over $700 million in hospitality assets and over $350 million in commercial real estate on behalf and alongside of both private and institutional investors. To learn more, visit www.trccapitalpartners.com.

INTERCONTINENTAL® HOTELS & RESORTS has 187 hotels located in more than 60 countries with local insight that comes from 70 years of experience. As a brand, we believe that superior, understated service and outstanding facilities are important, but what makes us truly different is the genuine interest we show in our guests. Our desire is to help guests make the most of their time. We connect our well-traveled guests to what's special about a destination, by sharing our knowledge, so they enjoy authentic experiences that will enrich their lives and broaden their outlook. For more information, please visit http://www.ihg.com/intercontinental, https://twitter.com/InterConHotels or http://www.facebook.com/intercontinental.

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) (ADRs) is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & RestaurantsKimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®, Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns nearly 5,200 hotels and 770,000 guest rooms in almost 100 countries, with nearly 1,500 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 350,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at www.twitter.com/ihg, www.facebook.com/ihg, and www.youtube.com/ihgplc.

