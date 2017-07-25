The global automotive rotary (Wankel) engine marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of around 16% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global automotive rotary (Wankel) engine market for 2017-2021. The report segments the market into the following geographies: the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The global automotive rotary (Wankel) engines market is expected to be primarily driven by the growing demand and increasing volume sales of high-performance sports cars in the global automotive market. The increasing sales will present a high market potential for the use of rotary engines. The automotive industry has witnessed a significant demand for supercars and hyper cars from racing car manufacturers, such as Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Pagani, McLaren, and Koenigsegg. The advantages of advanced rotary (Wankel) engines over conventional reciprocating engines are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio's automotive research analysts categorize the global automotive rotary (Wankel) engine market into the following segments by regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Americas: largest automotive rotary (Wankel) engine market

"The high popularity of European and Japanese automakers in the regional market is expected to drive the market growth. Also, the region has some of the prominent automotive brands, such as GM and Ford. The adoption of advanced powertrain technologies by these brands will further propel the market growth," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on powertrain

The Americas and has been dominating the regional automotive market, especially in the US, since its inception. GM comprises numerous brands, such as Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC, which have diversified their product portfolio, thereby meeting the demands of various markets. Chevrolet has been using high-performance Crate Engines that are available in different displacement and power output.

Automotive rotary (Wankel) engine market in EMEA

"The European automotive market is home to some of the prominent and leading automakers in the world with the likes of Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Bentley Motors, and Rolls-Royce that have been innovating automobiles since their inception. The adoption rate of advanced engine technologies by such automakers is expected to drive the market growth," adds Siddharth.

Vehicles sold in Europe are primarily run on gasoline and diesel, which makes the automotive market even more vibrant in terms of powertrain technologies. Automakers in the region design, develop, and manufacture advanced powertrain technologies that are being offered in the global automotive market. Advances in technology in automotive components, electrification of mechanical components, and higher demand for optimal drive technologies have led automakers to incorporate these enhanced ride and handling technologies in their vehicles.

Automotive rotary (Wankel) engine market in APAC

The strong automotive market in Japan and Australia with a developed automotive market is expected to drive the rotary engine market in APAC. Asia is home to some of the renowned world rally events, which makes it a dominant region in the global motor racing market. Countries such as China, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India have been dominating the Asian motorsport market by hosting many racing events over the years. This is driving the penetration of new powertrain technologies and is expected to offer significant potential to the global market.

The top vendors in the global automotive rotary (Wankel) engine market highlighted in the report are:

Ferrari

Mazda Motor

Porsche

