Global 3D Printing Automotive Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Replacing Expensive CNC Production

The Global 3D Printing Automotive Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 10.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $285.91 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are replacing expensive CNC production,3D printed end use parts in performance autosports and luxury vehicles, stereolithography technology is used to develop prototype as well as parts for automobiles, leading automotive manufacturers are expanding beyond prototyping and test part production and recent developments in sand printing.

Based on technology, the market is segmented into electron beam melting (EBM), fused disposition modeling, laminated object manufacturing, three dimensional inject printing, stereolithography (SLA), selective laser sintering and other technologies. Selective Laser Sintering segmented is further segmented into direct metal laser sintering and selective laser melting. Other Technologies are further bifurcated into multiphase jet solidification (MJS) and digital light processing.

Depending on material, the market is categorized into polymer, metals & alloys and other materials. Other Materials segmented is further divided into glass and composites.

On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into manufacturing complex components, prototyping & tooling, research, development & innovation and other applications. Other Applications are further sub fragmented into personalization, customization and aftermarket.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Current Trends:



Replacing expensive CNC production



3D Printed end use parts in performance autosports and luxury vehicles



Stereolithography technology is used to develop prototype as well as parts for automobiles



Leading automotive manufacturers are expanding beyond prototyping and test part production



Recent developments in sand printing

