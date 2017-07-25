HAMMOND, LA--(Marketwired - July 25, 2017) - FPB Financial Corp. (OTCQB: FPBF), the holding for Florida Parishes Bank, announced financial results for the 2017 period ended June 30, 2017.

Balance Sheet and Capital

Total Assets increased 9% to $332.6 million at June 30, 2017 when compared to March 31, 2017 and an increase of 32% when compared to June 30, 2016. The increase in total assets was primary due to a 15% increase in net loans for the three month period ending June 30, 2017 and a 27% increase in net loans over the twelve month period. Total liabilities increased 9% and 30% over the respective three and twelve month periods. Deposits were the primary component of these increases with total deposits increasing to $283.7 million at June 30, 2017 or 10% from March 31, 2017 and an increase of 35% when compared to June 30, 2016.

Total Common Stockholders' Equity increased by a net of $13.9 million, or 50% to $42.1 million for the twelve months ended June 30, 2017. This was primarily due to the sale of 594,806 shares of common stock in a private placement during the first and second quarters of 2017. The common shares were sold at a per share price of $16.75 producing gross proceeds of $10.0 million. A total of 198,275 warrants shares were authorized in connection with the 2017 private placement sale of common shares, the warrants which are convertible into common shares were authorized at a conversion price of $16.75 per share. The warrant holders have until March 31, 2019 to exercise and convert their warrants into common shares of the company. The net proceeds from this common stock issue will be used to fund business development and growth opportunities primarily in both the New Orleans and Hammond, LA Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA's) through our subsidiary, Florida Parishes Bank and for other general corporate purposes at the Company level.

Capital Surplus increased by $13.2 million to $22.1 million at June 30, 2017 when compared to June 30, 2016. Retained Earnings increased by $1.3 million to $19.6 million for the twelve month period. Other Comprehensive Income decreased by $536,000, or 57% from June 30, 2016 to June 30, 2017. Book value per common share increased to $ 15.84 as total common shares of 2,657,232 were outstanding at June 30, 2017 (this common share total does not include 198,275 of authorized warrants). At the subsidiary bank level, Tier 1 Capital increased to $ 28.7 million at June 30, 2017.

Earnings

Net Income in the 2017 second quarter decreased 80% to $125,000 ($0.05 per fully diluted common share) as compared the 2016 second quarter net income of $637,000 ($0.34) per fully diluted common share). Revenue increased by $455,000, or 12% in the second quarter of 2017 when compared to the 2016 second quarter, net income for the 2017 period declined primarily due to increases of $461,000 in Compensation and Employee benefit expenses, $346,000 in Provisions for Loan Losses and $104,000 in interest expenses. Total non-interest income was unchanged at $855,000 in the 2017 second quarter, when compared to the 2016 period. Net interest margin decreased in the 2017 second quarter to 4.16% from 4.80% in 2016. Revenue increased by $213,000, or 5% for the three month period ending June 30, 2017 as compared to the three month period ending March 31, 2017. Expenses, including Interest, non-Interest and Provisions for Loan Losses increased by $410,000 in the 3 month period ending June 30, 2017 when compared to the March 31, 2017 three month period.

Earnings per share (EPS) decreased primarily due to the decline in net income while EPS was also affected by the Company issuing new common shares in July 2016 and in the first six months of 2017.

Items affecting and contributing to the Company's 2017 second quarter change in net income when compared to the 2016 quarterly period:

Net Interest Income increased to $3.0 million from $2.7 million in 2017, or 13.1%

Interest income on investment securities and deposits totaled $514,000 up from $392,000 in 2016, or 30.8%

Total non-interest expenses increased to $3.4 million in 2017 from $2.6 million in 2016, or 30.5%

Compensation and employee benefits increased to $2.0 million from $1.5 million in 2016, or 31.0%

Other items and per share data of note this Year-To-Date (YTD) as of June 30, 2017, compared to the six month period ending June 30, 2016

Total Revenue (Net interest income and Non-interest income) increased to $7.6 million or 8.0%

Net Interest income increased to $5.9 million or 12.0%

Total Common Stockholders' Equity increased to $42.1 million, or 49.5%

Cash Dividends paid to common shareholders total $234,000 in 2017 and $180,000 in 2016

Book Value per common share increased by 4.9% to $15.84

Net Loans increased to $186.5 million or 27.2%

Non-Interest Bearing Deposits increased by 19.5% to $69.7 million

Non-Maturity deposits increased by 38.7% to $231.7 million

Total Assets increased by 32.0% to $332.6 million

FHLB advances decreased by 65.7% to $2.7 million in 2017

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets (NPA's) at June 30, 2017 increased by $1.6 million, or 71% to $3.8 million when compared to June 30, 2016. NPA's at March 31, 2017 totaled $3.1 million. The increase during the 12 month period ending June 30, 2017 in NPA's were attributed to an increase of $884,000 in loans on nonaccrual, to $2.4 million; an increase of $517,000 in Other Real Estate Owned (OREO), to $1.3 million and a $171,000 increase in loans 90-days past due and accruing, to $171,000. The increase in NPA's during the 3 month period ending June 30, 2017 were attributed to an increase of $720,000 in OREO, $413,000 in loans on nonaccrual and a $404,000 reduction in loans 90-days past due and accruing. The Company's allowance for loan losses (ALLL) increased by 11% to $3.7 million at June 30, 2017 when compared to June 30, 2016. The $3.7 million in the ALLL represents 2.1% of average net loans in the 2017 second quarter period and 98% of NPA's on June 30, 2017. At March 31, 2017 the Company's ALLL totaled $3.4 million or 2.1% of 2017 first quarter average net loans and 110% of NPA's at period end.

Net loan charge-offs for the 2017 second quarter totaled $94,000 (0.21% of average net loans) up from $6,000 (0.02%) of net loan charge-offs in the 2016 second quarter. Net loan charge-offs were $31,000 (0.08%) in the 2017 first quarter. Troubled Debt Restructured (TDR's) cumulative total through June 30, 2017 was $3.4 million, of which $478,000 are on nonaccrual. Total TDR's on June 30, 2016 and March 31, 2017 were $2.6 million and $3.4 million respectively.

FPB Financial Corp. is headquartered in Hammond, LA and is the parent company of Florida Parishes Bank. The Company's common stock is traded under the "FPBF" symbol.

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the financial condition, results of operations and earnings outlook for FPB Financial Corp. and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate" and "intend" or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, the cost of funds, changes in credit quality, interest rate risks associated with the Company's business and operations and the adequacy of our allowance for loan losses. Other factors include changes in our loan portfolio, changes in competition, fiscal and monetary policies and legislation and regulatory changes. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

FPB Financial Corp

Selected Balances June 30, June 30, March 31, -------------------- 2017 2016 % 2017 % (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Change (Unaudited) Change ------------ ------------ ------- ------------ ------- Tangible Common Stockholders' Equity 42,099,344 28,158,619 50% 40,024,292 5% Total Assets 332,582,863 251,913,862 32 306,110,828 9 Net Loans 186,466,214 146,598,659 27 162,737,413 15 Non-Interest Bearing Deposit 69,655,793 58,274,162 20 68,533,045 2 Non-Maturity Deposits (included in Interest and non-interest bearing Deposit) 231,720,879 167,063,787 39 216,799,252 7 Brokered Deposits (included in Interest-Bearing deposits) 4,014,316 1,652,703 143 4,007,542 - FHLB Advances 2,650,000 7,715,000 (66) 4,675,000 (43) Foreclosed Assets 851,620 133,877 536 129,470 558 Non-Performing Assets (includes Foreclosed Assets and Other Real Estate Owned) 3,802,411 2,222,666 71 3,125,129 22 Allowance for Loan Losses 3,725,755 3,354,322 11 3,434,185 8

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS

For the Six Months For the Three Months Ended Ended ----------------------------------- ----------------------- June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2017 2017 2016 2017 2016 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME: Mortgage Loans $ 2,433,392 $ 2,315,014 $ 2,131,697 $ 4,748,407 $ 4,193,680 Commercial Loans 256,234 210,777 216,164 467,011 426,620 Consumer Loans 195,850 202,973 203,310 398,823 415,425 Investment Securities and Deposits 513,531 475,564 392,474 989,094 770,106 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- TOTAL INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME 3,399,007 3,204,328 2,943,645 6,603,335 5,805,831 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 314,157 248,272 202,950 562,429 391,917 Subordinated debentures/ trust Preferred securities 33,616 31,680 29,473 65,296 58,425 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 18,372 27,289 29,804 45,661 62,277 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 366,145 307,241 262,227 673,386 512,619 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- NET INTEREST INCOME 3,032,862 2,897,087 2,681,418 5,929,949 5,293,212 Provisions for loan losses 385,000 125,000 39,500 510,000 66,000 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 2,647,862 2,772,087 2,641,918 5,419,949 5,227,212 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- NON-INTEREST INCOME: Mortgage Banking Fees 309,057 294,628 349,688 603,686 610,925 Service Charge on Deposits 221,760 207,029 210,183 428,789 428,057 Interchange Fees 185,592 177,874 161,634 363,466 316,137 Gain on Bank Owned Life Insurance 45,406 43,886 27,508 89,292 55,206 Loan Fees and Charges 34,732 42,842 43,977 77,574 105,914 Gain/(Loss) on Trading Accounts (5,032) (3,358) (8,665) (8,389) (22,823) Gain/(Loss) on Sale of Investments and Foreclosed Assets (3,874) 0 17,695 (3,874) 140,202 Other 67,299 73,946 53,350 141,244 131,758 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- TOTAL NON- INTEREST INCOME 854,940 836,847 855,370 1,691,788 1,765,376 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Compensation and Employee Benefits 1,950,892 1,860,047 1,489,725 3,810,939 2,936,910 Occupancy, local and state taxes, and Equipment 424,997 390,312 348,737 815,309 667,875 Technology and Information Processing 253,745 227,565 223,833 481,310 443,377 Professional Fees 97,916 80,133 105,363 178,049 188,513 Regulatory Fees 71,165 63,365 52,311 134,530 103,268 Other 571,762 339,810 362,495 911,572 622,347 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- TOTAL NON- INTEREST EXPENSE 3,370,477 2,961,232 2,582,464 6,331,709 4,962,290 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 132,325 647,702 914,824 780,028 2,030,298 Income Tax Expense 7,094 179,061 278,119 186,155 618,092 ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- ---------- NET INCOME 125,231 468,641 636,705 593,873 1,412,206 ========== ========== ========== ========== ========== PER COMMON SHARE DATA: --------------- Net Earnings $ 0.05 $ 0.23 $ 0.34 $ 0.25 $ 0.76 Diluted Net Earnings $ 0.05 $ 0.23 $ 0.34 $ 0.25 $ 0.76 Revenue (Net Interest Income and Non-Interest Income) $ 1.50 $ 1.80 $ 1.91 $ 3.26 $ 3.80 Dividends Paid $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.05 $ 0.10 $ 0.097 Book Value (Period End) $ 15.84 $ 15.63 $ 15.10 $ 15.84 $ 15.10 Book Value Adjusted Net of Other Comprehensive income (Period Ended) $ 15.69 $ 15.70 $ 14.59 $ 15.69 $ 14.59 RATIOS: --------------- ROA (Annualized Net Income to Average Period Assets) 0.16% 0.64% 1.03% 0.39% 1.16% ROE (Annualized Net Income to Average Period Total Stockholders' Equity) 1.23% 5.80% 9.25% 3.25% 10.40% Net Interest Margin (Average for the Period) 4.16% 4.35% 4.80% 4.25% 4.81% Non-Interest Expense less Non-Interest Income to Average Period Total Assets (Annualized) 3.14% 2.90% 2.79% 3.02% 2.61% Efficiency Ratio for the Period 86.69% 79.31% 73.02% 83.07% 70.03% Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries) for the Period $ 94,060 $ 30,589 $ 5,871 $ 124,649 $ (47,372) to Average Period Net Loans 0.21% 0.08% 0.02% 0.15% (0.07)% TDR's at Period End $ 3,369,444 $ 3,370,199 $ 2,565,727 $ 3,369,444 $ 2,565,727 to Average Period Net Loans 1.91% 2.04% 1.77% 1.97% 1.79% Non-Performing Assets at Period $ 3,802,411 $ 3,125,129 $ 2,222,666 $ 3,802,411 $ 2,222,666 End to Average Period Total Assets 1.18% 1.05% 0.89% 1.23% 0.90% Allowance for Loan Losses at Period End $ 3,725,755 $ 3,434,815 $ 3,354,322 $ 3,725,755 $ 3,354,322 to Average Period Net Loans 2.11% 2.08% 2.31% 2.18% 2.33% to Non- Performing Assets at Period End 97.98% 109.91% 150.92% 97.98% 153.92%

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CONDITION

June 30, June 30, March 31, 2017 2016 % 2017 % (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Change (Unaudited) Change ASSETS: ------------------- Cash and Cash Equivalents (including Interest and Non- Interest Earning Deposits) $ 34,141,370 $ 17,950,440 90 $ 36,551,178 (7) Securities - Held to Maturity 3,410,803 1,466,500 133 3,416,410 - Securities - Available for Sale 86,514,148 67,345,130 28 82,335,124 5 Trading Securities 125,435 115,993 8 130,467 (4) Bank Owned Life Insurance 6,508,867 4,334,814 50 6,463,460 1 Net Loans 186,466,214 146,598,659 27 162,737,413 15 Accrued Interest Receivable 1,165,431 955,978 22 1,095,974 6 Premises and Equipment, Net 11,695,360 11,518,325 2 11,721,344 - Foreclosed Assets 851,620 133,877 536 129,470 558 Other Assets 1,703,615 1,494,146 14 1,529,988 13 ----------- ----------- ------- ----------- ------- TOTAL ASSETS $332,582,863 $251,913,862 32 $306,110,828 9 =========== =========== ======= =========== ======= LIABILITIES: ------------------- Deposits 283,744,513 210,968,609 35 257,087,845 10 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 2,650,000 7,715,000 (66) 4,675,000 (43) Subordinated debentures/trust preferred securities 3,093,000 3,093,000 0 3,093,000 0 Other Liabilities 996,006 1,978,634 (50) 1,230,781 (24) ----------- ----------- ------- ----------- ------- TOTAL LIABILITIES: $290,483,519 $223,755,243 30 $266,086,626 9 =========== =========== ======= =========== ======= STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: ------------------- Common Stock $ 14,192 $ 12,434 14 $ 13,980 2 Capital Surplus 22,062,244 8,911,140 148 20,508,631 8 Retained Earnings 19,620,072 18,295,878 7 19,685,606 - Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 402,836 939,167 (57) (184,015) - ----------- ----------- ------- ----------- ------- Total Stockholders' Equity 42,099,344 28,158,619 50 40,024,202 5 ----------- ----------- ------- ----------- ------- TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $332,582,863 $251,913,862 32 $306,110,828 9 =========== =========== ======= =========== =======

Fritz W. Anderson II, CEO and Chairman of the Board, announced today that, "On July 13, 2017, the Board of Directors of FPB Financial Corp. declared a cash dividend on the common stock of the company. The dividend rate of $0.05 per share will be paid on September 25, 2017 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2017."

