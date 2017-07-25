

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures surged Tuesday to the highest in six months, as OPEC vowed to re-balance oil markets even if it takes supply quotas through 2018.



Saudi Arabia announced it would cut August exports to 6.6 million barrels a day, while Nigeria will be compelled to join the supply quota plan after having been exempt until now.



OPEC said inventories in the developed world were still 250 million barrels above the five-year average, but that's 90 million fewer than the second half of last year.



Meanwhile, signs point to U.S. production tailing off.



'Today, rig count growth is showing signs of plateauing, and customers are tapping the brakes,' said Dave Lesar, executive chairman of Halliburton. 'This tapping of the brakes is happening all over the place in North America.'



WTI light sweet crude oil was up $1.49 to $47.82 a barrel, up 3.1 percent from the previous session. Prices have not been this high since early June.



