Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal backhoe loaders marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 17 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global backhoe loaders market is competitive and fragmented, with the presence of several vendors offering various models based on operating weight and engine rated power within the backhoe loaders segment. Nevertheless, large, innovative companies dominate market sales, although opportunities for smaller firms exist in the market through strategic alliances, which focus on sharing costs and technologies. For instance, Tata Motors and Hitachi Construction Machinery have collaborated on the manufacture and marketing of backhoe loaders in India. The market also consists of numerous small and medium-sized enterprises trying to establish their presence.

Gaurav Mohindru, an industry expert at Technavio for research on construction, says, "Backhoe loader manufacturers range from small, privately owned firms that manufacture only one or a few types of construction equipment, to large, multinational producers that offer many types of excavators, as well as a variety of other mining and construction equipment. The rising costs of manufacturing operations, new product development, marketing, and distribution are making it more difficult for small backhoe loader manufacturers to compete with broad-line producers possessing greater financial resources."

Top five backhoe loaders market vendors

Caterpillar

Caterpillar manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its financial products offer retail and wholesale financing mainly for Caterpillar equipment, machinery, and engines.

Deere Company

Deere Company is primarily engaged in the design, manufacture, and sales of a wide range of construction, forestry, and agriculture equipment. The company provides backhoe loaders under its construction and forestry segment.

J C Bamford Excavators

J C Bamford Excavators manufactures equipment for agriculture, construction, government and defense, waste handling, and demolition. J C Bamford Excavators is one of the world's leading manufacturers of construction equipment. The company provides its product under two main segments, i.e., products and attachments.

Komatsu

Komatsu is primarily engaged in the design, manufacture, and sales of a wide range of construction and mining equipment, utilities, forestry machines, and industrial machinery. Komatsu provides its products and services through two operating segments which are construction, mining, and utility equipment and industrial machinery and others

XCMG Group

XCMG Group has remained on the front line of the Chinese construction machinery industry and has evolved into one of the largest, most influential, and aggressive enterprises. XCMG Group is the fifth biggest construction machinery organization in the world.

