Global Riflescope Market to Grow at a CAGR of 34% by 2025 - Enhancement Programs by Military to Enhance the Demand for Progressive Riflescopes

The "Global Riflescope Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Riflescope Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 34.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $3125.81 million by 2025. Some of the prominent trends the market include enhancement programs by military to enhance the demand for progressive riflescopes, growing usage of riflescope in shooting and hunting sports, recent technological developments of riflescope and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.
Based on technology, the market is categorized into thermal imaging/infrared, electro optic and laser. Depending on the sight type, the market is segmented by reflex and telescopic. By application, the market is segregated into shooting sports, hunting and armed forces.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
Current Trends:
- Enhancement programs by military to enhance the demand for progressive riflescopes.
- Growing usage of riflescope in shooting and hunting sports.
- Recent technological developments of riflescope.
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus Group
- Artis, LLC
- Aselsan A.S.
- Doosan DST
- Israel Military Industries
- KBM Group LLC
- Krauss Maffei Wegmann
- Navistar International Corporation
- Oshkosh Corporation
- Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.
- Raytheon Company
- Rheinmetall AG
- Saab AB
- Safran Electronics & Defense
- ST kinetics
