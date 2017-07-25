Global Riflescope Market to Grow at a CAGR of 34% by 2025 - Enhancement Programs by Military to Enhance the Demand for Progressive Riflescopes

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Riflescope Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report

The Global Riflescope Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 34.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $3125.81 million by 2025. Some of the prominent trends the market include enhancement programs by military to enhance the demand for progressive riflescopes, growing usage of riflescope in shooting and hunting sports, recent technological developments of riflescope and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on technology, the market is categorized into thermal imaging/infrared, electro optic and laser. Depending on the sight type, the market is segmented by reflex and telescopic. By application, the market is segregated into shooting sports, hunting and armed forces.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

Current Trends:



Enhancement programs by military to enhance the demand for progressive riflescopes.



Growing usage of riflescope in shooting and hunting sports.



Recent technological developments of riflescope.



Companies Mentioned



Airbus Group

Artis, LLC

Aselsan A.S.

Doosan DST

Israel Military Industries

KBM Group LLC

Krauss Maffei Wegmann

Navistar International Corporation

Oshkosh Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Safran Electronics & Defense

ST kinetics

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Riflescope Market, By Technology



5 Riflescope Market, By Sight Type



6 Riflescope Market, By Application



7 Riflescope Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bzqsxt/global_riflescope

