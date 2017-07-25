Global Micro Motor Market to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2025 - Analysis By Type, Power Consumption, Technology, Application & Geography

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Micro Motor Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Micro Motor Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $13.93 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are increasing demand for brushless dc motors in electric vehicles, technological advancements in high precision piezoelectric micro motor, increasing information processing equipment and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Depending on Type, the market is categorized into DC Micro Motor and AC Micro Motor.Based on Power Consumption, market is segmented into Less Than 11 Volts,12 Volts to 24 Volts,25 Volts to 48 Volts and More Than 48 Volts.The technology segment market is bifurcated into Brushed Micro Motor and Brushless Micro Motor.



On the basis of application, the market is subdivided into Medical Equipment Systems, Industry Automation, Automotive, Agriculture Equipment Systems, Aircraft Systems, 3D Printer System and Construction & Mining Equipment Systems. The Medical Equipment Systems are further segmented as dental system & equipment, lab automation, portable devices and powered surgical instruments. Industry Automation market is bifurcated into Automation Equipment & Light Industry Machinery and Industry Electric Drive & Control. The Automotive segment is further segmented into infotainment systems, lighting, door locks, HVAC, fuel injection system (FIS), ASA & ABS, power seats, power window, power mirror and wiper.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Current Trends:



Increasing Demand for Brushless DC Motors in Electric Vehicles



Technological advancements in high precision Piezoelectric Micro Motor



Increasing information processing equipment (including communications equipment)

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Micro Motor Market, By Type



5 Micro Motor Market, By Power Consumption



6 Micro Motor Market, By Technology

7 Micro Motor Market, By Application



8 Micro Motor Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



