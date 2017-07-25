

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were little changed Tuesday amid surprisingly upbeat economic news.



August gold fell $2.20, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,252.10/oz, easing from a 6-week peak.



Traders moved to the sidelines ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement tomorrow afternoon. The Fed is not likely to raise interest rates but may detail plans to trim its $4.2 trillion balance sheet.



Consumer confidence in the U.S. unexpectedly improved in the month of July, according to a report released by the Conference Board on Tuesday.



The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index climbed to 121.1 in July from a revised 117.3 in June. Economists had expected the index to drop to 117.0 from the 118.9 originally reported for the previous month.



The housing market stayed hot in the second quarter. The S&P/Case-Shiller 20-city index rose 5.7% in the three-month period ending in May compared to a year ago, down from 5.8% in the prior period.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX