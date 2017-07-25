Global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - By Mode of Administration, Distribution Channel, Drug Type & Geography

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 14.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $179.81 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising R&D focus on novel biologics, recent technological developments in atopic dermatitis treatment and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Based on mode of administration the market is categorized into injectable, topical and oral. Depending on the distribution channel the market is segmented by mail order pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, online pharmacies, drug stores, retail pharmacies and dermatology clinics.



By drug type, market is segregated by Immunosuppressants, PDE-4 Inhibitor, Antihistamines, Antibiotics, Biologic Therapy, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Corticosteroids and Emollients.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Current Trends:



Rising R&D focus on novel biologics



Recent technological developments in Atopic dermatitis treatment

Companies Mentioned



Velite Pharmaceutical

Galderma SA

Pfizer

Fujisawa Healthcare

Dow Pharm

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

LEO Pharma

Sanofi SA

Novartis

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Bayer AG

Meda Pharmaceuticals

Anacor Pharmaceutical Inc.

Connetics Corporation

Allergan Plc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rps99s/global_atopic

