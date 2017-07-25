Global Transparent Caching Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2025 - Increasing Implementation of Transparent Caching in Various Technologies

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Transparent Caching Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $7.51 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include data protections issues from content developers and increasing implementation of transparent caching in various technologies.

Based on service the market is categorized into professional services and managed services. By software, transparent caching market is segmented into analytics, security and policy management. Depending on the hardware the market is segregated by switches and converged server.

Based on content type the market is categorized into static videos, live streaming videos and other content types. By end user, transparent caching market is segmented into governments, direct-to-home cable service providers, enterprises, telecom operators, internet service providers and other end users.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Current Trends:



Data protections issues from content developers



Increasing implementation of transparent caching in various technologies



Recent Technological Developments in Transparent Caching

Companies Mentioned



Akamai Technologies, Inc.

ARA Networks

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Ericsson AB

Fortinet, Inc.

Google

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Kollective Technology, Inc.

Level 3 Communications, LLC

Nokia Corporation

Qwilt

Superlumin

Symantec Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Transparent Caching Market, By Service



5 Transparent Caching Market, By Software



6 Transparent Caching Market, By Hardware



7 Transparent Caching Market, By Content Type



8 Transparent Caching Market, By End User



9 Transparent Caching Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities



11 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8bt8zr/global

