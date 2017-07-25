Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal contract life cycle management software marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists 16 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725005760/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global contract life-cycle management software market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The global contract life cycle management software marketwill post a CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period. One of the major reasons for this growth is the increasing need to minimize administrative costs and ensure better compliance for all stakeholders. Enterprises across various industry verticals manage large volumes of contracts, so they require contract management software to improve relationships with vendors and customers, decrease inflated costs, and ensure compliance.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global contract life cycle management software market is witnessing intense competition because of the presence of many vendors. The major vendors are constantly competing for a leadership position in the market. The major vendors such as Apttus, Icertis, IBM Emptoris, SAP, and CLM Matrix, in the global contract life cycle management software market, are identified based on the high market visibility, high market penetration, and strong market momentum.

Amrita Choudhury, an industry expert at Technavio for research on enterprise application, says, "Major vendors in the market are offering the contract life cycle management software worldwide. This geographic diversity allows them to meet the demand on a customer basis and offers them an opportunity to access new markets for product innovations and development."

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Top five contract life cycle management market vendors

Apttus

The Apttus company provides enterprise-class SaaS solutions to complete the quote-to-cash customer process and procure-to-pay supplier process. It serves customers across industries, including manufacturing, aviation, telecom, technology, healthcare, finance, and entertainment. The company provides SaaS applications, strategic value consulting, education and training, and implementation services to organizations.

CLM Matrix

CLM Matrix offers contract life cycle management solution that can transform documents such as contracts and trade agreements. The company provides several contract managementsoftware training options to its customers based on their specific needs. It provides contract life cycle management solutions to a wide range of industries such as the finance, healthcare, high technology, hospitality, media and entertainment, oil and gas, and pharmaceutical.

IBM Emptoris

IBM Emptoris develops cloud-based and on-premise analytics software with an aim to bring intelligence into retail supply chains and procurement operations. The company offers contract life cycle management solution that streamlines and improves the contracting process through efficient contract management.

Icertis

Icertis provides an enterprise-wide contract life cycle management platform in the cloud. The company offers contract life cycle management architected on Microsoft Azure and works seamlessly with Microsoft Office. This can also be integrated with all major ERP, project management, sourcing, CRM, service management, and document management.

SAP

SAP offers application and analytics software and software-related services for enterprises worldwide. It serves various industries, such as the defense and aerospace, automotive, banking, chemicals, consumer products, defense and security, and mining. Its line of businesses includes platform and technology, human resources, sales, sustainability, asset management, manufacturing, service, commerce, marketing, sourcing and procurement, finance, R&D, engineering, and supply chain.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Corrugated Packaging Software Market 2017-2021

Global IT-as-a-service Market 2017-2021

Global Admission Management Software Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725005760/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com