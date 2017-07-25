Global Medical Holography Market to Grow at a CAGR of 30% by 2025 - Huge Opportunities in the Field of Medical Imaging

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Medical Holography market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 30.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $3457.61 million by 2025. Some of the prominent trends the market is observing include increase in research activities and research initiatives, significant growth in the adoption rate of holography products in medical applications, heavy investments in the global holography market and huge opportunities in the field of medical imaging.



Medical holography market is segmented by products, applications and end- users. On the basis of product, the market is divided by holographic displays, holography microscopes, holographic prints, holography software and holoscopes. The holographic display segmented is sub divided into laser, touchable, piston and semi transparent.



Depending on the applications, the market is categorized into medical imaging, medical education and biomedical research. The medical imaging category includes Ophthalmology, Dentistry, Urology and Otology. Based on the end- users the market is classified by academic medical centres, research laboratories, hospitals and clinics and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Current Trends:



Increase in research activities and research initiatives



Significant growth in the adoption rate of holography products in medical applications



Heavy investments in the global holography market



Huge opportunities in the field of medical imaging

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Global Medical Holography Market, By Product



6 Global Medical Holography Market, By Application



7 Global Medical Holography Market, By End User



8 Global Medical Holography Market, By Geography



10 Leading Companies



