Complete Teardown Analysis of LG's LA080WV3 - The 8-inchDisplay with Touch Panel for Car Navigation

DUBLIN, July 25, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "LG LA080WV3 - 8-inchDisplay with Touch Panel for Car Navigation: Complete Teardown Analysis" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Automotive displays are increasingly replacing mechanical meters and buttons, and the display market is therefore forecasted to grow rapidly over the next few years. However, it is still unclear which suppliers will emerge as long-term winners. To fulfill the requirements of the market and its users, it is important to consider various conditions and specifications.

Display characteristics like luminance, contrast ratio, greyscale, and color, and their maintenance under automotive conditions of varying temperature and ambient light must continually improve.

LG Display provides smart infotainment to drivers and passengers. Its advanced high performance in-plane switching (AH-IPS) enables high resolution, high luminance and wide viewing angle, which is the display standard in smart cars. LG Display stays competitive by combining low-cost manufacturing at its Nanjing site and the experience it has acquired in the automotive market.

This report presents a complete teardown analysis of LG's LA080WV3 8-inch display and the associated touchscreen extracted from the Hyundai Tucson. Based on this, it provides the bill-of-material (BOM) and manufacturing cost of the display module. The report also offers a complete physical analysis and manufacturing cost estimate for every part, including the backlight module and the different mechanical frames.

For more information about this report visit

https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mnxbz5/lglg_la080wv3


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire