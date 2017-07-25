Technavio analysts forecast the global conveyor belt marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725005740/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global conveyor belt market from 2017-2021. (Photo: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global conveyor belt marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based on theproduct (medium-weight conveyor belt, light-weight conveyor belt, and heavy-weight conveyor belt) and geography (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA).

The global conveyor belt market is growing because of an increasing demand for automation in handling the materials. The global automated material handling market accounted for over 14% to 15% of the global material handling equipment market. With an increasing demand for automation and the need for cost reduction, the global conveyor belt market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio transportation and logistics research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global conveyor belt market:

Increasing demand for automation in material handling

Rising aging population

Increasing need for cost-reduction

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Increasing demand for automation in material handling

The global conveyor belt market is growing because of an increasing demand for automation in handling the materials. This is primarily because of the rising need for handling the materials, especially bulky materials, as they vary in texture and size.

Shakti Jakhar, a lead warehouse storage research analyst at Technavio, says, "The demand for automation is high in various industries, with the automotive industry carrying the highest market share. With an increasing number of manufacturing facilities, the demand for conveyor belts is also increasing for transporting the materials from one place to another."

Rising aging population

The demand for conveyor belts is increasing, with the increase in older population globally. The global older population was more than 2 billion in 2016. It is estimated that the number of people with age more than 60 years will grow by more than 45% during the forecast period.

"This increasing number of aging population is also increasing the older workforce in various industries. In 2016, the older male workforce was more than 28%, and the older female workforce was more than 12% of the global older population. With rising older workforce, the demand for automated systems like conveyor belts is increasing, primarily because conveyor belts reduce the effort of handling the materials. This is further helping the global conveyor belt market to grow." adds Shakti.

Increasing need for cost-reduction

The global conveyor belt market is growing because of an increasing need for cost reduction. The material handling requires a substantial amount of cost in a manufacturing unit. The use of an automated system like conveyor belts can reduce the overall cost by 10% to 30%. This will primarily reduce the labor cost, increase the efficiency, and reduce the space utilization in a factory. This need for cost reduction is driving the global conveyor belt market.

Top vendors:

Bando Chemical Industries, Ltd.

The Bridgestone Group

ContiTech

Fenner

YOKOHAMA

Browse Related Reports:

Global Forklift Trucks Market 2017-2021

Global Car Dumpers Market 2017-2021

Global Agricultural Films Market 2017-2021

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170725005740/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com