The pharmaceutical industry in China is now worth over $110 billion; ranked as the world's second largest pharmaceutical market after the US, this figure is forecasted to grow dramatically to $167 billion by 2020. To evolve along with the country's booming pharmaceutical industry, several leading pharmaceutical companies in China have also experienced immense revenue and overall market value growth over the recent years.

Here are some of the top ones:

1. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd is one of the largest national pharmaceutical group in China. Their business covers pharmaceutical R&D, manufacturing, distribution and retailing. In 2015, the Company had reportedly the business revenues of RMB 105.5 billion. It also owns over 1,700 drugstores in total. The Company distributes its products in domestic and overseas markets, with East China as its major market.

2. Sinopharm Group

China National Pharmaceutical Group Corporation, also known as Sinopharm Group, is one of the largest and State-owned medical and healthcare groups in China. Its core businesses include distribution, retail, scientific research and manufacture of healthcare related products. The Group owns 11 wholly-owned or holding subsidiaries and 6 other listed companies in China's pharmaceutical industry.

3. Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine

Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd., established in 1970 and headquartered in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, is not only one of the leaders in China's innovative medicine industry, but also a well-known R&D centre of antineoplastic and surgical medicines in China. Hengrui Medicine is the first Chinese pharmaceutical enterprise that sells domestic injectable products overseas to Europe, US, and Japan.

4. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in China. Through its subsidiaries, the Company manufactures genetic medicines, Chinese traditional medicines, diagnostic products, and medical instruments, provides technology, marketing, and advertising services, as well as invests in import and export trading. As of 31 December 2016, the Group's consolidated assets totaled RMB 486.78 billion

5. Huadong Medicine

Huadong Medicine Co., Ltd.operates its pharmaceutical business mainly in medicine manufacturing and trading. It has a wide range of medical products including immunosuppressive preparations, diabetes drugs, and drugs for digestive system diseases. The company also produce medical equipment for domestic and overseas markets.

